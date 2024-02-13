Employer Perspective on Managing Obesity with Weight-Loss Medications for Cost-Effective Care

Wondr Health client joins obesity expert for February 22nd webinar hosted by Becker’s Health

Dallas, TX, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers and payers are keeping a close eye on strategies to address chronic metabolic disease as obesity rates rise and demand for blockbuster weight-loss drugs surges amid shrinking margins and provider shortages.

Leading obesity expert Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, will join wellness director and Wondr Health client Megan Smith from Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority (III-A) to address these issues in an upcoming webinar, “Unpacking the obesity management landscape: best practices for cost-effective care.” The webinar will take place from 12 – 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

“The webinar will help employers and payers navigate the complexities of obesity and weight-loss medications to strike the right balance between clinical outcomes and cost saving,” said Dr. Church, Chief Medical Officer for Wondr Health.

Panelists will review the weight-loss medication landscape and provide cost-effective strategies to address obesity. They also will explore how III-A partnered with Wondr Health to improve the metabolic health of its population and expand its obesity-management strategy through the introduction of Wondr Advanced.

Wondr Advanced is the only clinical obesity-management solution that combines personalized medicine with a world-class behavior-change program for long-term weight loss, reduced stress and anxiety, improved movement, and better sleep.

“Due to the success of Wondr and the need to support our members who qualify for weight-loss medications, III-A launched Wondr Advanced earlier this year,” Smith said. “A big selling point with Wondr Advanced was the personalization and expert care the solution offers to ensure individuals receive the right medication based on their unique needs.”

To learn more about the approach III-A took, register for the webinar.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions.

