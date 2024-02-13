Accredited Solutions, Inc. Introduces Convenient 6-Pack Individual Product

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Accredited Solutions (OTC: ASII), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, a leading ionized alkaline bottled water brand found in major grocery and convenience store chains, is expanding its offerings with the introduction of its 3rd SKU. This new packaging will be distributed through the current sales channels in the form of a 6-pack of 1 liter. This addition complements the existing portfolio of gallon and liter formats and is tailored to cater to the demands of the “Lifestyle Health Market,” offering consumers a convenient "grab-and-go" day solution.

Diamond Creek Water stands out as the only alkaline water that not only comes from a spring, but is also ionized electrically, without any added chemicals or minerals, resulting in a natural and longer lasting 9.5pH alkalinity. With this latest packaging innovation, consumers can now enjoy the benefits of this premium spring water in a convenient individual package.

Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, recognized the opportunity to optimize current shelf space and align with market trends. "We are committed to constantly evaluating and leveraging cost-effective initiatives with high ROI as part of our new business plan execution," stated Mr. Brito. The first supply is expected to be available by mid-March.

While sales agreements are pending, the company remains confident that a significant portion of its current customer base will adopt the new product due to strong existing relationships and the absence of a certain competitor's product on the shelves.

In conclusion, Mr. Brito expressed, "With a highly focused management team in place, we are well-positioned to capitalize on timely market opportunities such as this one."

Relevant Links: https://www.diamondcreekwater.com

