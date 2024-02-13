GCM Grosvenor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which have been posted to the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at https://www.gcmgrosvenor.com/shareholder-events.



A conference call to discuss GCM Grosvenor’s financial results will be held today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible via public webcast from the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at https://www.gcmgrosvenor.com/shareholder-events, and a replay of the live broadcast will be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 224-1005 (toll-free) or (929) 477-0402 and using the passcode 8018339.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $77 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 540 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

