A portion of WV 2, at 600 Washington Street, in Newell, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for gas line repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Restriction on WV 2, in Newell, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.