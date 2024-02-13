Lane Restriction on WV 2, in Newell, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, at 600 Washington Street, in Newell, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for gas line repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​