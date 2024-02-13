Lane Closure on County Route 7, G C & P Road, to Begin Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Page Content

County Route 7, from 242 to 287 G C & P Road, will have one lane closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, through Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for sewer maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic lights Monday through Friday. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​