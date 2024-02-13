WSBP Completes Supply of Amman Mineral Smelter Project in Sumbawa Valued at IDR 3.15 Billion

Jakarta (ANTARA) - PT Waskita Beton Precast Tbk (WSBP) has successfully complete its supply progress for the Amman Mineral Project at Batu Hijau Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara which was obtained from PT Padi Hijau Buana as the project owner. The Batu Hijau Smelter project is projected to have a production capacity of 222 thousand tons of copper cathode. In addition, this smelter will produce 17.8 tons of gold, 54.7 tons of silver, and 830,000 tons of sulfuric acid.

In this big project, WSBP has supplied liquid concrete with a total worth of IDR 3.15 billion to the Desalination and Demineralization Water Project, which is an integral part of the Metal Mineral Smelter Construction Project developed by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMMAN).

"We supply liquid concrete for the construction of the Amman Mineral Area, which covers an area of 15,287.57 m3. The concrete is produced and delivered directly from the Sumbawa Batching Plant, which is located within the project area or only 2 km away from the site," said Fandy Dewanto, Vice President of Corporate Secretary.

With this strategic BP location, WSBP to ensure the delivery of high-quality Readymix products directly to the project site. To ensure the production of high-quality project outcomes, WSBP employs Readymix type FC 28 Type 1, FC 40 Type 5, and FC 30 Type 5, with a total volume of 1,304 m3. WSBP commenced the delivery of these materials in QIII/2023 and was successfully completed by early 2024.

Of course, the supply process is supported by top-tier Readymix quality and strict adherence to HSE procedures and quality control processes. "Ensuring high product quality and timely delivery remain key priorities in maintaining WSBP's relationship with project owners," he added.

"We ensure to consistently maintain the satisfaction of our valued customers at WSBP," he said. WSBP always implements Good Corporate Governance and Risk Management Governance in all operational activities.

With the successful completion of this project, Fandy stated that WSBP has superior product quality with the support of resources to realize the best project results. "Moreover, this is a trust from the private sector to us as a supplier in this project," he said.

Furthermore, through the ongoing project, WSBP has gained significant trust from the public as a reliable supplier of concrete products for a diverse range of infrastructure projects in Indonesia. Records indicate that as of January 31, 2024, WSBP has secured external new contracts worth 97.53% of the total contract value acquisition. “Our primary focus this year is to continue to expand our external contract value acquisition, with a particular emphasis on securing new contracts from the government, SOEs/RGOEs, and the private sector," he said.

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024