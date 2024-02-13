Submit Release
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

  • Revenue:
    • $   327.3 million for Q4 2023
    • $1,306.9 million for FY 2023
  • Net Income:
    • $   132.4 million for Q4 2023
    • $   433.6 million for FY 2023
  • Earnings per common unit:
    • $      4.30 for Q4 2023
    • $    14.08 for FY 2023
  • Net cash from operating activities:
    • $   211.7 million for Q4 2023
    • $   560.3 million for FY 2023
  • EBITDA:
    • $   226.5 million for Q4 2023
    • $   797.8 million for FY 2023
  • Sales and purchases:
    • $   465.0 million payments for newbuildings and new vessels/additions in 2023
      • $155.2 million for Q4 2023
    • $   327.6 million gross vessels sale proceeds 2023 - YTD 2024
      • $264.5 million completed in FY 2023
    • Two newbuilding containerships delivered Q4 2023 - YTD 2024
      • Fixed at an average rate of $37,050 net per day for 5.2 years
  • $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2023

MONACO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, we reported revenue of $1.3 billion and net income of $433.6 million. For the quarter, we reported revenue of $327.3 million and net income of $132.4 million. Earnings per common unit were $14.08 for the full year and $4.30 for the quarter.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “In 2023, the world continued to experience disruption in normal trade routes. Regional conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East created inefficiency, and traffic in the Suez Canal recently shrank by over 50%. In addition, most of the top ten economies are growing, with China leveraging its export strength. This robust environment can change quickly should conflict-driven inefficiencies clear and / or economies suffer some weakness. As usual, we continue to focus on things that we can control, such as reducing leverage, modernizing our energy efficient fleet and taking long-term cover where available.”

Fleet update
  Sale of vessels in 2023 and YTD 2024
      $327.6 million gross sale proceeds from sale of 17 vessels in 2023 and YTD 2024
          Completed the sale of 13 vessels for $242.2 million in 9M 2023
During the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, Navios Partners sold 13 vessels to various unrelated third parties, for gross sale proceeds of $242.2 million.
          Completed the sale of two vessels for $22.3 million in Q4 2023
During the fourth quarter of 2023, Navios Partners completed the sale of a 2004-built capesize of 180,310 dwt and a 2004-built panamax of 75,707 dwt, to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $22.3 million.
          Agreed to sell two vessels for $63.1 million in Q1 2024
In January 2024, Navios Partners agreed to sell a 2009-built VLCC of 297,188 dwt and a 2004-built panamax of 76,602 dwt, to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $63.1 million. The sales are expected to be completed during the first half of 2024.      
  Two newbuilding containerships delivered in Q4 2023 and YTD 2024
In January 2024 and November 2023, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2024-built 5,300 TEU containership and a 2023-built 5,300 TEU containership, respectively. Both vessels have been chartered-out at an average rate of $37,050 net per day for an average period of 5.2 years.
  $136.9 million contracted revenue agreed in Q4 2023 and YTD 2024; $3.3 billion total contracted revenue

Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $136.9 million.

  • One VLCC has been bareboat chartered-out for a period of five years, at a floating bareboat rate based on adjusted TD3C-WS with a floor of $26,730 net per day and a ceiling of $36,630 net per day (equal to a floor of $37,018 net per day and a ceiling of $46,918 net per day if grossed up by the fixed vessel operating expense for 2023). Contracted revenue has been calculated using the average of the floor and ceiling rates, excluding the adjustment for fixed vessel operating expense, for the five year period.
  • Two LR1 product tankers have been chartered-out for an average period of 3.3 years, at an average rate of $27,270 net per day.
  • One 2005-built capesize has been chartered-out for a period of 2.3 years, at a rate of $17,575 net per day.

Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners currently has $3.3 billion contracted revenue through 2037.

Financing update

In January 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for up to $40.0 million in order to refinance three vessels. The credit facility: (i) matures five years after the drawdown date; and (ii) bears interest at Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 195 bps per annum. The full amount is expected to be drawn during the first quarter of 2024.

In October 2023, Navios Partners completed a $22.8 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to finance one dry bulk vessel. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures 12 years from the date of the delivery of the vessel by the owners to the charterer; and (ii) bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 220 bps per annum.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2024 to unitholders of record as of February 12, 2024. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 77 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships and 52 tankers, including 16 newbuilding tankers (ten aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through 2027 and ten newbuilding containerships (eight 5,300 TEU containerships and two 7,700 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through 2025. The fleet excludes one VLCC and one panamax vessels agreed to be sold and two optional newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers under discussion.

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.0 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 63.4% and 37.3% of its available days for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $885.8 million and $628.1 million for 2024 and 2025, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $24,910 and $28,865 for 2024 and 2025, respectively. 

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

  Three Month
Period Ended		   Three Month
Period Ended		   Year Ended   Year Ended  
December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
(in $‘000 except per unit data) (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Revenue $ 327,253   $ 370,863   $ 1,306,889   $ 1,210,528  
Net Income $ 132,391 (1) $ 118,258   $ 433,645 (1) $ 579,247  
Adjusted Net Income $ 132,914 (2) $ 112,670 (3) $ 383,397 (4) $ 429,895 (5)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 211,704   $ 140,069   $ 560,317   $ 506,340  
EBITDA $ 226,535 (1) $ 206,228   $ 797,810 (1) $ 817,256  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 227,058 (2) $ 200,640 (3) $ 747,562 (4) $ 667,904 (5)
Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 4.30 (1 $ 3.84   $ 14.08 (1 $ 18.82  
Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 4.30 (1) $ 3.84   $ 14.08 (1) $ 18.82  
Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 4.32 (2) $ 3.66 (3) $ 12.45 (4) $ 13.97 (5)
Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 4.32 (2) $ 3.66 (3) $ 12.45 (4) $ 13.97 (5)


(1)   Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2023 include $47.0 million prepayment of charter hire received for the period relating to January 2024 and onwards.
(2)   Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $0.5 million net loss related to: (a) the gain on sale of one of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.
(3)   Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.6 million gain related to the sale of eight of our vessels.
(4)   Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $50.2 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of 15 of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.
(5)   Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $149.4 million gain related to the sale of ten of our vessels.


Three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $43.6 million, or 11.8%, to $327.3 million, as compared to $370.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in the available days of our fleet and the decrease in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $10.5 million and $18.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 5.1% to $22,625 per day, as compared to $23,840 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet decreased by 6.1% to 13,527 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 14,409 days for the same period in 2022 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $26.5 million to $227.1 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $200.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $54.5 million increase in other income, net mainly due to the prepayment of hire received for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $9.7 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2023 and bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet; (iii) $2.9 million decrease in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the sale of vessels; (iv) $2.5 million decrease in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the sale of vessels; and (v) $0.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items). The above increase was partially mitigated by a $43.6 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues.

Net Income for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income increased by $20.2 million to $132.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $112.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $26.5 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) $2.5 million increase in interest income; and (iii) $0.2 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net, that were partially mitigated by a $9.0 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $7.3 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms and a $4.6 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, partially mitigated by a $2.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $96.4 million, or 8.0%, to $1,306.9 million, as compared to $1,210.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the available days of our fleet, partially mitigated by the decrease in TCE rate. For the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $40.7 million and $48.2 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 3.1% to $22,337 per day, as compared to $23,042 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet increased by 10.0% to 54,766 days for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 49,804 days for the same period in 2022, mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel dry bulk fleet from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $79.7 million to $747.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $667.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $96.4 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $52.2 million increase in other income, net mainly due to the prepayment of hire received for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; and (iii) $1.8 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items). The above increase was partially mitigated by a: (i) $37.6 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in bunker expenses arising from the increased days of freight voyages in 2023 and bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the tanker and dry bulk fleet; (ii) $19.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses in accordance with our management agreements, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; and (iii) $13.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet in accordance with our administrative services agreement.

Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $46.5 million to $383.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $429.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to: (i) an $85.5 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $55.1 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms, a $16.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a $14.4 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items; and (ii) a $50.5 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net, partially mitigated by a: (i) $79.7 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $9.8 million increase in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.         

  Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2023 		  Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022		   Year Ended
December 31,
2023		   Year Ended
December 31,
2022
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Available Days (1)   13,527       14,409       54,766       49,804  
Operating Days (2)   13,425       14,264       54,294       49,271  
Fleet Utilization (3)   99.2 %     99.0 %     99.1 %     98.9 %
TCE rate Combined (per day) (4) $ 22,625     $ 23,840     $ 22,337     $ 23,042  
TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day) (4) $ 16,902     $ 15,876     $ 14,422     $ 19,464  
TCE rate Containerships (per day) (4) $ 30,356     $ 34,037     $ 33,770     $ 31,358  
TCE rate Tankers (per day) (4) $ 27,562     $ 30,834     $ 28,662     $ 21,020  
Vessels operating at period end   151       162       151       162  


(1)   Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.
(2)   Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3)   Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.
(4)   TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contract (grossed up by the applicable fixed vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.


Conference Call Details:

Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2023 Financial Results Conference Call 
US Dial In: +1.800.579.2543
International Dial In: +1.785.424.1789
Conference ID: NMMQ423

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.6980
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.6062

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (www.navios-mlp.com) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call. 

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Contacts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1 (212) 906 8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com 

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1 (212) 661 7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com


EXHIBIT 1


NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. 
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
         
     December 31,
2023
(unaudited) 		  December 31,
2022
(unaudited)
ASSETS             
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months (1)    $ 296,175    $ 175,098
Other current assets     103,573     135,326
Vessels, net      3,734,671      3,777,329
Other non-current assets      1,013,147      807,951
Total assets   $ 5,147,566   $ 4,895,704
              
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL             
Other current liabilities   $ 174,564   $ 226,645
Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current)      1,861,463     1,945,447
Other non-current liabilities      341,087     380,649
Total partners’ capital      2,770,452      2,342,963
Total liabilities and partners’ capital    $ 5,147,566    $ 4,895,704

(1) Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $47.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

   

                               
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)
                               
  Three Month
Period Ended
 		  Three Month
Period Ended
 		  Year Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
 		  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
Time charter and voyage revenues $ 327,253     $ 370,863     $ 1,306,889     $ 1,210,528  
Time charter and voyage expenses   (38,635 )     (48,330 )     (160,231 )     (122,630 )
Direct vessel expenses   (21,304 )     (17,243 )     (69,449 )     (56,754 )
Vessel operating expenses   (83,031 )     (85,933 )     (331,653 )     (312,022 )
General and administrative expenses   (21,000 )     (23,497 )     (80,559 )     (67,180 )
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets   (55,055 )     (58,000 )     (217,823 )     (201,820 )
Amortization of unfavorable lease terms   3,491       10,758       19,922       74,963  
(Loss)/Gain on sale of vessels, net   (523 )     5,588       50,248       149,352  
Interest expense and finance cost, net   (32,939 )     (33,072 )     (133,642 )     (83,091 )
Interest income   3,285       758       10,699       856  
Other income/(expense), net   50,849       (3,634 )     39,244       (12,955 )
Net income $ 132,391     $ 118,258     $ 433,645     $ 579,247  


Earnings per unit:

               
  Three Month
Period Ended		   Three Month
Period Ended		   Year Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Earnings per unit:                      
Earnings per common unit, basic $ 4.30   $ 3.84   $ 14.08   $ 18.82
Earnings per common unit, diluted $ 4.30   $ 3.84   $ 14.08   $ 18.82


 
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Other Financial Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
 
  Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2022
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 560,317     $ 506,340  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (253,015 )   $ (316,241 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (233,225 )   $ (184,447 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 74,077     $ 5,652  
               

EXHIBIT 2

             
Owned Dry Bulk Vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)
Navios Vega   Ultra-Handymax   2009   57,573
Navios Christine B   Ultra-Handymax   2009   58,058
Navios Celestial   Ultra-Handymax   2009   58,063
Navios La Paix   Ultra-Handymax   2014   61,485
N Amalthia   Panamax   2006   75,318
Navios Hope   Panamax   2005   75,397
Navios Sagittarius   Panamax   2006   75,756
Navios Taurus   Panamax   2005   76,596
Navios Galileo   Panamax   2006   76,596
N Bonanza   Panamax   2006   76,596
Navios Orbiter (1)   Panamax   2004   76,602
Navios Sun   Panamax   2005   76,619
Navios Asteriks   Panamax   2005   76,801
Navios Helios   Panamax   2005   77,075
Navios Victory   Panamax   2014   77,095
Unity N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Odysseus N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Rainbow N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Navios Avior   Panamax   2012   81,355
Navios Centaurus   Panamax   2012   81,472
Navios Horizon I   Panamax   2019   81,692
Navios Galaxy II   Panamax   2020   81,789
Navios Uranus   Panamax   2019   81,821
Navios Felicity I   Panamax   2020   81,962
Navios Primavera   Panamax   2022   82,003
Navios Meridian   Panamax   2023   82,010
Navios Herakles I   Panamax   2019   82,036
Navios Magellan II   Panamax   2020   82,037
Navios Sky   Panamax   2015   82,056
Navios Harmony   Panamax   2006   82,790
Navios Alegria   Panamax   2016   84,852
Navios Sphera   Panamax   2016   84,872
Navios Apollon I   Panamax   2005   87,052
Copernicus N   Panamax   2010   93,062
Navios Stellar   Capesize   2009   169,001
Navios Aurora II   Capesize   2009   169,031
Navios Antares   Capesize   2010   169,059
Navios Symphony   Capesize   2010   178,132
Navios Ace   Capesize   2011   179,016
Navios Melodia   Capesize   2010   179,132
Navios Luz   Capesize   2010   179,144
Navios Altamira   Capesize   2011   179,165
Navios Azimuth   Capesize   2011   179,169
Navios Etoile   Capesize   2010   179,234
Navios Buena Ventura   Capesize   2010   179,259
Navios Bonheur   Capesize   2010   179,259
Navios Fulvia   Capesize   2010   179,263
Navios Aster   Capesize   2010   179,314
Navios Ray   Capesize   2012   179,515
Navios Happiness   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Bonavis   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Phoenix   Capesize   2009   180,242
Navios Fantastiks   Capesize   2005   180,265
Navios Sol   Capesize   2009   180,274
Navios Canary   Capesize   2015   180,528
Navios Lumen   Capesize   2009   180,661
Navios Pollux   Capesize   2009   180,727
Navios Felix   Capesize   2016   181,221
Navios Corali   Capesize   2015   181,249
Navios Mars   Capesize   2016   181,259
Navios Gem   Capesize   2014   181,336
Navios Joy   Capesize   2013   181,389
Navios Koyo   Capesize   2011   181,415
Navios Azalea   Capesize   2022   182,064
Navios Armonia   Capesize   2022   182,079
Navios Altair   Capesize   2023   182,115
Navios Sakura   Capesize   2023   182,169
Navios Amethyst   Capesize   2023   182,212
Navios Astra   Capesize   2022   182,392


Owned Containerships   Type   Built   Capacity
(TEU)
Spectrum N   Containership   2009   2,546
Protostar N   Containership   2007   2,741
Fleur N   Containership   2012   2,782
Ete N   Containership   2012   2,782
Navios Summer   Containership   2006   3,450
Navios Verano   Containership   2006   3,450
Navios Spring   Containership   2007   3,450
Matson Lanai   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Verde   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Amarillo   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Vermilion   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Azure   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Indigo   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Domino   Containership   2008   4,250
Matson Oahu   Containership   2008   4,250
Navios Tempo   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Destiny   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Devotion   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Lapis   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Dorado   Containership   2010   4,250
Carmel I (ex Zim Carmel)   Containership   2010   4,360
Zim Baltimore   Containership   2010   4,360
Navios Bahamas   Containership   2010   4,360
Navios Miami   Containership   2009   4,563
Navios Magnolia   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Jasmine   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Chrysalis   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Nerine   Containership   2008   4,730
Zim Sparrow   Containership   2023   5,300
Zim Eagle   Containership   2024   5,300
Hyundai Shanghai   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Tokyo   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Hongkong   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Singapore   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Busan   Containership   2006   6,800
Navios Unison   Containership   2010   10,000
Navios Constellation   Containership   2011   10,000


Owned Tanker Vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)
Hector N   MR1 Product Tanker   2008   38,402
Nave Aquila   MR2 Product Tanker   2012   49,991
Nave Atria   MR2 Product Tanker   2012   49,992
Nave Capella   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,995
Nave Alderamin   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,998
Nave Pyxis   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,998
Nave Bellatrix   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Orion   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Titan   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Luminosity   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,999
Nave Jupiter   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,999
Nave Velocity   MR2 Product Tanker   2015   49,999
Nave Sextans   MR2 Product Tanker   2015   49,999
Nave Equinox   MR2 Product Tanker   2007   50,922
Nave Pulsar   MR2 Product Tanker   2007   50,922
Nave Orbit   MR2 Product Tanker   2009   50,470
Nave Equator   MR2 Product Tanker   2009   50,542
Bougainville   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   50,626
Nave Cetus   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   74,581
Nave Ariadne   LR1 Product Tanker   2007   74,671
Nave Cielo   LR1 Product Tanker   2007   74,671
Nave Rigel   LR1 Product Tanker   2013   74,673
Nave Atropos   LR1 Product Tanker   2013   74,695
Nave Cassiopeia   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   74,711
Nave Andromeda   LR1 Product Tanker   2011   75,000
Nave Estella   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   75,000
Nave Constellation   VLCC   2010   296,988
Nave Universe   VLCC   2011   297,066
Nave Galactic   VLCC   2009   297,168
Nave Spherical (1)   VLCC   2009   297,188
Nave Quasar   VLCC   2010   297,376
Nave Buena Suerte   VLCC   2011   297,491
Nave Synergy   VLCC   2010   299,973


Bareboat-in vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT) 		  Purchase Option
Navios Star   Panamax   2021   81,994   Yes
Navios Amitie   Panamax   2021   82,002   Yes
Navios Libra   Panamax   2019   82,011   Yes
Nave Electron   VLCC   2021   313,239   Yes
Nave Celeste   VLCC   2022   313,418   Yes
Baghdad   VLCC   2020   313,433   Yes
Erbil   VLCC   2021   313,486   Yes


Newbuildings to be
delivered (2) 		  Type   Expected
Delivery Date 		  Capacity
DWT / (TEU)
TBN I   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN V   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN VI   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN II   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN III   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN IV   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN VII   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN VIII   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN XV   Containership   H2 2024   7,700
TBN XVI   Containership   H1 2025   7,700
TBN XVII   MR2 Product Tanker   H2 2025   52,000
TBN XVIII   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2026   52,000
TBN XIX   MR2 Product Tanker   H2 2026   52,000
TBN XX   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2027   52,000
TBN XXI   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2027   52,000
TBN XXII   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2027   52,000
TBN IX   Aframax/LR2   H1 2024   115,000
TBN X   Aframax/LR2   H2 2024   115,000
TBN XI   Aframax/LR2   H2 2024   115,000
TBN XII   Aframax/LR2   H2 2024   115,000
TBN XIII   Aframax/LR2   H1 2025   115,000
TBN XIV   Aframax/LR2   H1 2025   115,000
TBN XXIII   Aframax/LR2   H1 2026   115,000
TBN XXIV   Aframax/LR2   H1 2026   115,000
TBN XXV   Aframax/LR2   H2 2026   115,000
TBN XXVI   Aframax/LR2   H2 2026   115,000


Chartered-in vessels (with
purchase option)		   Type   Year Built   Capacity
(DWT) 		  Purchase Option
Navios Venus   Ultra-Handymax   2015   61,339   Yes
Navios Amber   Panamax   2015   80,994   Yes
Navios Citrine   Panamax   2017   81,626   Yes
Navios Dolphin   Panamax   2017   81,630   Yes
Navios Gemini   Panamax   2018   81,704   No
Navios Coral   Panamax   2016   84,904   Yes


(1)   Vessel agreed to be sold
(2)   Excludes two optional newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers under discussion


EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net decrease/(increase) in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets, net; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Basic Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

EXHIBIT 4

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

  Three Month
Period Ended		   Three Month
Period Ended		   Year Ended   Year Ended
December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  ($ ‘000)   ($ ‘000)   ($ ‘000)   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 211,704     $ 140,069     $ 560,317     $ 506,340  
Net increase in operating assets   37,441       36,072       59,729       139,537  
Net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities   (39,472 )     11,173       75,079       255  
Net interest cost   29,654       32,314       122,943       82,235  
Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount   (1,945 )     (1,421 )     (7,188 )     (5,349 )
Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities   (1,149 )     (2,615 )     (8,918 )     (3,912 )
Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line   (9,174 )     (14,920 )     (54,396 )     (51,048 )
Stock-based compensation   (1 )     (32 )     (4 )     (154 )
(Loss)/Gain on sale of vessels, net   (523 )     5,588       50,248       149,352  
EBITDA $ 226,535     $ 206,228     $ 797,810     $ 817,256  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of vessels, net   523       (5,588 )     (50,248 )     (149,352 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 227,058     $ 200,640     $ 747,562     $ 667,904  


  Three Month
Period Ended
 		  Three Month
Period Ended
 		  Year Ended
 		  Year Ended
  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
 		December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
 		  ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
 		  ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
 		  ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 211,704     $ 140,069     $ 560,317     $ 506,340    
Net cash used in investing activities $ (180,592 )   $ (50,531 )   $ (253,015 )   $ (316,241 )  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (51,110 )   $ (24,760 )   $ (233,225 )   $ (184,447 )  

Primary Logo

