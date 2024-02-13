Submit Release
WTAI is about to launch markets in multiple countries and regions simultaneously

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WT Blockchain Technology Company, a subsidiary of Trans Global Group Inc. (stock code: TGGI) signed a memorandum of authorization for operations in Myanmar and Taiwan. This also indicates that more and more countries and regions will start the operation of the WTAI system in the future, and work together for the new ecology of WTB.

WTAI is a DAPP system independently developed by WT Blockchain Technology Company. The main function of the system is to provide stable investment and financial services for global cryptocurrency users. At the same time, users generate computing power by checking in daily and participating in financial management, and obtain varying amounts of WTB, ultimately establishing a community ecology on the WTB chain.

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
BO-SI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Ms. Sherry, Wang
Email: sherry@attmax.com


