Growing Incidence of Food Allergies Boosting the Demand for a Wide Range of Allergen Free Food Options. The Market is Likely to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 102,699 million through 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Germany Is Set To Witness A Remarkable Surge In The Allergen-Free Food Industry, Projected To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 10.3% Until 2034. A Growing Preference For Sustainable And Ethically Sourced Ingredients Is Opening New Avenues For Allergen-Free Brands.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The allergen free food market size is likely to be worth US$ 50,365.7 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 102,699 million by 2034. The sales of allergen free food are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034. The demand is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of global food allergies and intolerances among consumers. Factors such as changing dietary preferences, rising awareness about allergen-related health issues, and stringent food safety regulations are contributing to the heightened demand for allergen free food products.



The rising prevalence of food allergies and intolerances among consumers is a significant driver for the allergen free food industry. Increasing awareness about these conditions has led to a growing demand for products that cater to specific dietary requirements.

Shifting consumer preferences towards healthier and cleaner eating habits drives the demand for allergen-free foods. Consumers are seeking out products with cleaner labels, free from common allergens such as gluten, dairy, nuts, and soy. One major restraint is the higher cost associated with producing allergen-free products compared to their conventional counterparts. This cost factor often translates to higher consumer prices, limiting market penetration.

Ensuring the safety and quality of allergen-free products presents challenges for manufacturers. Cross-contamination risks during production processes and supply chain management require stringent protocols and investments in specialized facilities and equipment. Moreover, advancements in food technology and ingredient innovation offer opportunities to improve the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of allergen-free products. Manufacturers can leverage these innovations to enhance product offerings and gain a competitive edge in the market.

One of the latest trends in the allergen free food industry is the emergence of plant-based alternatives to common allergens. Ingredients such as almond milk, coconut flour, and chickpea-based products are gaining popularity as substitutes for dairy, wheat, and soy. There is a growing trend towards cleaner and simpler ingredient labels, with consumers seeking products made from natural and minimally processed ingredients. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards clean eating and transparency in food labeling, driving innovation in allergen-free product formulations.

“There are significant opportunities for growth in the allergen free food industry. Expansion into new markets and segments, such as allergen-free snacks, baked goods, and beverages, presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to diversify their product portfolios.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Allergen Free Food Market:

The United States' allergen free food industry is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.6% through 2034.

Germany's allergen free food industry is anticipated to experience robust expansion, boasting a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

Italy's allergen free food industry is expected to witness steady growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

France's allergen free food industry is set to soar, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.4% through 2034.

The United Kingdom's allergen free food industry is positioned for remarkable expansion, with an expected CAGR of 12.6% through 2034.

The conventional allergen free food segment dominates the industry with a share of 86.1% in 2024.

Edible oil emerges as a dominant segment, with a share of 21.5% in 2024.



Competitive Landscape of the Allergen Free Food Market

Companies in the allergen free food industry strive to innovate and differentiate their products to meet the diverse dietary needs of consumers with food allergies and sensitivities. They invest heavily in research and development to formulate allergen-free products that are safe, delicious, and nutritious, leveraging advanced technologies and ingredient-sourcing methods to maintain a competitive edge.

Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the allergen free food industry. Collaborations between food manufacturers, allergen-free certification organizations, and retail partners ensure the credibility and accessibility of allergen-free products.

Companies forge alliances with organizations to obtain certifications and endorsements that validate the safety and quality of their products, enhancing consumer trust and brand reputation. Moreover, partnerships with supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms enable companies to expand their market reach and distribution networks.

Market leaders invest in robust marketing campaigns to raise awareness about their allergen-free product offerings and differentiate themselves from competitors. They leverage various channels, including social media, digital advertising, and influencer partnerships, to communicate their brand message effectively and engage with consumers.

Recent Developments in the Allergen Free Food Market

Abbott Laboratories has introduced a new product called Alimentum Ready-to-Feed, a hypoallergenic baby formula free of cow's milk protein, soy, maize, and gluten. The medication is intended to aid newborns who have severe food allergies or colic-related to protein sensitivity.

Kellogg Co. acquired Chicago Bar Company LLC, which manufactures RXBAR protein bars that are gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free, and have no added sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Kellogg's assortment of nutritious and portable snacks has grown due to the purchase.

Nestle recently acquired a controlling share in Terrafertil, a Latin American firm that manufactures and distributes organic and vegan foods including goldenberries, quinoa, chia, and chocolate. The purchase will increase Nestle's footprint and range in the rapidly expanding plant-based and allergen free food category.



Key Segments

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Beverages

Chocolate

Processed Meat & Poultry

Others

Edible Oil

Frozen Meals

Tofu & Seitan

Tempeh

Processed Milk Products

Mayonnaise

Tortilla

Natto

Snacks

Pasta

Infant Formula

Bakery Products

Cereals & Grains

Flour Mixes

Dairy and Dairy Products



By Form:

GMO Free

Sugar Free

Gluten Free

Lactose Free

Dairy Free

Meat Free

Preservatives-Free

Caffeine-Free

Soy Fee

Nuts Free

Others



By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Direct-to-Customer Channels

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





