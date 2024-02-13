Amesite Announces New Article Automation Feature, Enabling Continuous Program Updates from 14,000 Academic Sources

DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces they are now offering additional customizations empowering instructors to select from five different types of resources to bring into their programs including News, Magazines, Academic Journals, Market Reports and Press Releases. This technology enables continuous and contextual updates to program materials by scouring over 250 million articles across nearly 14,000 academic sources.



"We are excited to elevate the educational experience with our Article Automation feature, integrating diverse resources like News, Magazines, and Academic Journals directly into our programs,” said Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “It’s critical that our content generation remain at the forefront, enabling our customers to deliver cutting edge programs that operate efficiently."

Brandon Owens, Amesite’s VP of Sales added, “Our Article Automation tool is yet another example of how our products leverage AI to deliver programs efficiently. Our partners deliver fast-growing non-credit, non-degreed learning programs, with confidence in the ability to scale.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com