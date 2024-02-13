Elior North America Announces New Leadership to Support the Company’s Growing Education Segment

Elior Welcomes Accomplished Foodservice Professional Travis Young as Senior President, Education and Operations

Charlotte, NC, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America, a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience, today announced the appointment of Travis Young as senior president, Education and Operations. In his role, Young will drive strategy and operational excellence for Elior’s education segment in North America, which includes higher education, independent schools, and K-12.

“Travis shares Elior NA’s commitment to growing our education segment and mission to create best-in-class food experiences for students,” said Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. “Travis enhances our strong leadership team with his decades of bold leadership, new business development, and project management experience. I look forward to seeing the impact of Travis’s transformational leadership on our education team’s success, expansion and client satisfaction.”





Young has a notable 30-year track record of success in the food service industry which includes leadership over a diverse range of sectors such as healthcare, senior living, and education. His skills in strategic planning, hospitality, mergers and acquisitions, operational reorganization, driving customer satisfaction, and accelerating growth have been pivotal in achieving success working for and serving global organizations.

Prior to joining Elior, Young served as chief growth officer of the senior living sector at Aramark and spent 17 years at Compass Group where he led efforts in corporate dining, healthcare, senior living, higher education, private schools, and K-12 operations throughout the United States.

“I’m proud to join the impressive team at Elior to contribute to the growth of our education segment and operational excellence of the entire organization,” said Young. “I look forward to supporting our teams with the resources and development opportunities to keep driving client and student satisfaction to new heights.”

In addition to his extensive experience with established foodservice and hospitality companies, Young has had a successful career as an entrepreneur. He founded and led Dedicated Dining Services, a dining, catering, and meal vending company in 2000, which he sold in 2003.



For information on Elior North America, visit https://www.elior-na.com/.





About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

Attachment

Laura Rojo-Eddy Elior North America laura.rojo-eddy@elior-na.com