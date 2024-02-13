Six analog astronauts to undergo Isolation for the 14th International Mars Simulation “AMADEE-24” in Armenia
YEREVAN, ARMENIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the inaugural spaceflight, international space agencies like ESA, ISRO, and NASA with its "Moon to Mars" mission, among others, prioritize Red Planet exploration. The Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) actively contributes to the Martian explorations with its Analogue Mars Exploration Mission (AMADEE). The upcoming "AMADEE-24", organized by the OeWF, in collaboration with the "Armenian Aerospace Agency" and the "Armenian Space Forum", will run from March 5 to April 5, preparing for future human and robotic Mars missions.
Before the "AMADEE-24", the Armenian delegation, alongside Armenian Armenian interns and experiment leads, visited Austria from January 25 to 29. With the OeWF teams, they participated in the final testing of scientific experiments and engaged in official meetings.
In the final tests, the Armenian delegation actively participated in flight control, planning, remote science support, and on-site media operations. Together with Vienna’s Mission Support Center team, they reviewed and adjusted mission procedures based on real field test results and observed spacesuit donning and movement practices by the analog astronauts.
“We've been working on this mission for more than two years and now is the moment to ensure everything works flawlessly. Only then will we proceed to the next phase, shipping the equipment on Monday into the field in Armenia. There, we will confirm its functionality akin to Mars.” said Gernot Grömer, the Director of the Austrian Space Forum.
Armenian Ambassador to Austria Armen Papikyan warmly welcomed mission members, emphasizing the significance of hosting the sixth analog mission in Armenia. He stated, "Our flourishing relations with Austria span various mutual interests. “AMADEE-24” complements our extensive cooperation in education and science, reflecting the Armenian government's commitment to developing the space industry."
As a gesture of friendship between the two nations, Gernot Grömmer presented one of the first sundials, which, during the mission days, will stay in the host country, Armenia.
In Vienna, the Armenian delegation and Gernot Grömer were also received by the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria. A meeting on "AMADEE-24" in Armenia occurred with Franziska Honsowitz, Director of International Scientific Cooperation, Arnold Obermayr, Head of Scientific Cooperation, and the ministry's delegation. They affirmed support for program continuity, including university exchanges and advancing scientific and educational initiatives.
“AMADEE-24” will take place on March 12 in Armenia, with six analog astronauts taking the spacesuits on and undergoing isolation in the space station for a month in Armenia's Ararat region, on a Martian-like landscape. They will conduct experiments with various rovers and robotics in a space station simulator, the construction of which is supported by various partners, including PROFAL, a leading Armenian aluminum doors and windows manufacturer, which will provide the essential conditions for the isolation of analog astronauts. "Enhancing recognition and fortifying Armenia's global reputation is at our core. We hope 'AMADEE-24' cooperation produces desired results for Mars analog explorations," said Edgar Avetisyan, General Director of PROFAL GROUP.
