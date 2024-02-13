Four Senior Correctional Officers Promoted

Sergeant William Maefasia and Senior Sergeant Elrick Kiko pose for a photo shot with Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi. (Centre).

Four Senior Correctional Officers of Rove Central Correctional Centre received their promotion from the Commissioner of Correctional Service Mr. Mactus Forau during the Commissioners Parade at Rove Correctional Headquarters.

Commissioner Forau is pleased to announce the promotion of two Sergeants and two Correctional Officers as follows; Sergeant Stenneth Batau and Sergeant Elrick Kiko now promoted to the rank of Senior Sergeant, and Correctional Officer Amos Kabwebwe and William Maefasia promotes to the rank of Sergeant.

Commissioner Forau said, your promotions are challenging as you move on to another level in your carrier path to drive CSSI forward as expected.

“I am confident in your abilities and commitment to perform your mandated responsibilities in the organization and the Centre and Units you served under”.

“Your promotions are significant for Correctional Service and the people of Solomon Islands. The future of CSSI is vested on your shoulders. I as your Commissioner would like to say that the commitments and performances you display moves all of you to the next step in your carrier”

“Leadership comes with responsibilities, responsibilities comes with challenges but as a team we can achieve our goals”, says Commissioner Forau.

Congratulations and all the best in your future carrier.

CSSI Press