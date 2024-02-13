GOVERNOR GENERAL SOON TO ANNOUNCE ELECTION DATE

The Solomon Islands Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi is expected to formally announce the 2024 joint election date on 20 February 2024 to be followed by the nomination period.

This is the first Joint Election to be held in the country since independence on 7 July 1978.

Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is aware that 17th April was the scheduled date for the poll however, the legal election timelines only commence upon GG Official Gazette of the Election Date notice.

The Government House has been notified of the Governor General’s proclamation date which is on 20 February-a week away from now.

Chief Electoral Officer Jasper Highwood Anisi stated that the Governor General must schedule a general election to take place within four months of the dissolution of parliament which is stipulated under the Constitution.

The 11th Parliament was dissolved on 31st December 2023.

He also added that the nomination period commences the day after the announcement of the election date and concludes 42 days before the poll.

“The period for campaigning begins on the day of the proclamation of the polling date and ceases the day before the election,” he further added.

Meanwhile, SIEC called on the public who wished to get more information on the upcoming Joint Election to contact this hotline number 842220 and also follow the Polling Station Locator link https://solomonelections.net/stations to check for your names and other related information.

SIEC continues to acknowledge the Australian government, New Zealand Government, UNDP – DFAT, and EU, Support, the Solomon Islands Government, and other donors who have helped fund this election exercise.

CEO Anisi also acknowledges the New Zealand Electoral Commission (NZEC), Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), and The Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand Electoral Administrators Network (PIANZEA), Electoral Management Bodies who have supported one way or the other.

The Electoral Commission is an independent and impartial permanent body established under the Constitution to promote and strengthen democracy in the Solomon Islands through the delivery of free and fair elections.

For Election Happenings, follow SIEO’s Facebook @SIelectoralcommission page and website on www.siec.gov.sb Or for general inquiries, you can call the office hotline phone on 7222200 or landline 21198.

