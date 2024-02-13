ARKO to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 27, 2024

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 after the markets close in the United States.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2024. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 14, 2024 by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering access code 13743923.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

