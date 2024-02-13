Directed Energy Weapons Market Growth in US

Chicago, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong focus on development and procurement of modern military weapon systems

US contributed the largest share to the directed energy weapons market in 2022 due to the increased demand for high-energy laser systems and high-power microwave systems in the country on its military bases in overseas deployment.

The US is one of the major markets for directed energy weapons across the globe due to the increase in demand for high-energy laser systems by the US government. The terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001 highlighted the vulnerability of the current defense system in US. This event brought the security of airports and marine ports to the fore. A rise in demand for chemical lasers and solid-state lasers is expected to boost the demand for high-energy laser systems during the forecast period.

US uses directed energy weapon systems in its homeland security which has increased the demand for non-lethal directed energy weapons, such as laser dazzlers, ADS, silent guardians, car-stopping microwave systems, conducted energy weapons, high-power electromagnetic pulse, and directional acoustic weapons.

For instance, the US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Corporation a USD 150 million contract, with options worth up to USD 942.8 million, for the development, manufacture, and delivery of two high-power laser weapon systems, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and counter-Unmanned Aerial System (counter-UAS) capabilities, by 2020.

In March 2021, the US Air Force deployed High-Energy Laser Weapon System 2 by Raytheon Technologies Corporation. It is a system designed to counter drone threats to an unidentified combatant command base abroad for operator training and an initial performance evaluation.

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, the US Navy requested funding for the procurement of 12 new ships in FY 2020 budget, including one Gerald R Ford (CVN-78) class aircraft carrier, three Virginia-class attack submarines, three DDG-51 class Aegis destroyers, one FFG (X) frigate, two John Lewis (TAO-205) class oilers, and two TATS towing, salvage, and rescue ships. According to the US Navy Report to Congress on the Annual Long-Range Plan for Construction of Naval Vessels for FY 2020 (2019), the US navy has plans to modernize and upgrade a fleet of 355 vessels.

