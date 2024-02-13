$2 trillion annual investment required to triple renewables by 2030: Report

New Delhi: An annual investment of $2 trillion is crucial to meet the renewable energy targets set at COP28, aimed at tripling the global renewable capacity by 2030, according to a report by Climate Analytics . The investment entails $8 trillion for developing new renewable energy sources and another $4 trillion for enhancing grid and storage infrastructure.

This financial push is set to mobilize a significant increase in climate finance, particularly a fivefold rise to $100 billion yearly for Sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring energy access for all and aligning with the global renewable energy expansion goal.

“$2 trillion a year sounds like a cost, but it’s really a choice. We’re set to invest over $6 trillion in fossil fuels over this decade – more than enough to close the tripling investment gap. Faced with this choice, I’d go with the safest, best value option – renewables,” said the report’s lead author and Climate Analytics expert Dr Neil Grant

The report laid out a roadmap for different regions to achieve the tripling goal, highlighting that Sub-Saharan Africa requires a sevenfold increase in renewable capacity, double the global average, due to historical underinvestment and pressing energy needs.

Conversely, OECD countries are currently on track to double their renewable capacity by 2030, falling short of the tripling requirement. The report stressed that aligning actions to these targets could bridge 60% of the forecasted global gap.

Asia is charted to almost quadruple its renewable capacity, primarily driven by policies in China and India, positioning it closer to the tripling objective. However, the report warned of potential risks from substantial coal and gas projects in these countries, which could hinder the renewable transition.

"The renewables industry stands ready to deliver on the global tripling goal," stated Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance, emphasizing the necessity of government actions to supercharge the renewable market. He highlighted the critical role of public finance, especially international support, in providing low-cost capital for emerging markets to facilitate a clean, secure, and equitable energy transition.

Published On Feb 13, 2024 at 07:53 AM IST