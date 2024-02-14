POSApt Unveils A New Ecommerce Platform for Retail Establishments

POSApt E-Commerce

POSApt Unveils A New E-commerce Platform for Retail Establishments

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POSApt, an Australian POS and eCommerce solution provider, unveils its latest e-commerce platform, tailored for retail establishments. The platform is designed to simplify the online selling process, offering seamless integration between physical and online stores.

POSApt's Ecommerce system is suitable for small businesses with an inventory of over 500 products, spanning various retail sectors such as fashion, liquor, flowers, and groceries. The system facilitates a quick setup, allowing businesses to start selling within minutes of subscribing to their services. Customisation options, niche-specific tools, and personalised website design services are available to tailor the online store to business’s preferences.

Key features of POSApt's Ecommerce platform include better inventory management, direct integration with the retail POS system, secure payment methods, a custom-built website, E-gift cards, loyalty programs, and built-in marketing tools. The platform also comes with 24/7 support, ensuring timely issue resolution and support for businesses.

Their highlighted feature is the direct integration of their Ecommerce solution with POSApt's POS system, allowing for streamlined management of inventory, orders, and product information. Most reputable ecommerce platforms currently available in the Australian market offer standalone ecommerce solutions that require 3rd party integrations to work with physical POS systems. And this anomaly is what POSApt aims to tackle with their solution. The platform offers versatility for different retail niches, providing a seamless selling experience with features like customer reviews and interactions.

POSApt also emphasises a hassle-free setup process, with their team handling the entire configuration for businesses. Addressing concerns about setup, a spokesperson from POSApt reassures potential users that the system is intuitive and user-friendly. A range of customisation options allows businesses to navigate the platform easily and tailor their store's appearance and functionality.

Retail businesses interested in using POSApt's Ecommerce platform can sign up for a paid plan, and the POSApt team will guide them through the setup process. The cost of the Ecommerce solution is $199 per month for retail businesses in Australia, with personalised quotes available based on specific business needs.

The support team at POSApt is available seven days a week for any inquiries or assistance. Contact options include the website's Contact Page, email, or phone, ensuring a smooth and successful experience for businesses utilising the Ecommerce platform.

For media inquiries, please contact:

POSApt

info@posapt.au

+613 8802 4468