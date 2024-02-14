Create the Hollywood Beauty Growth Fix Kit Featuring Trendy 2024 Ingredients

Hollywood Beauty Growth Premium Oils Hollywood Beauty Growth Kit

The curated hair oil collection fuels growth, beauty, and wellness on a budget.

Hollywood Beauty is creating products to help people reach their hair goals in a natural way while providing effective results.” — Johnathan C. Carthon, Director of Global Marketing

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new year signifies a fresh beginning, and for many, that means opportunities to grow. For those searching for a hair growth revolution in 2024, Hollywood Beauty introduces Chebe and Biotin 100% Natural Oils to its growth oil series taking strands to new lengths. Together with the best-selling Rosemary Premium Oil now comes in 8 oz, the company promotes a “growth fix kit” for those looking for an affordable and easily accessible jumpstart.

The “We’ve Got Your Fix” brand makes versatile oil blends elevating scalp and hair health without raising the price tag. Free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils, the product lineup is naturally formulated to use individually, pair with shampoos and conditioners, or become more personalized within self-care beauty cocktails.

Director of global marketing Johnathan C. Carthon explains that the growth series is anchored by the success of the two-ounce rosemary oil, now available in an eight-ounce size. With the growth fix kit, haircare enthusiasts have the opportunity to experience the popular-selling rosemary along with sought-after biotin and chebe ingredients to further strengthen, boost growth, and fortify strands for more length retention.

“We’ve seen increasing consumer demand for products that promote hair growth,” he said. “Hollywood Beauty is creating products to help people reach their hair goals in a natural way while providing effective results.”

Chebe and Biotin 100% Natural Oils include one additional innovation. Their bottles are the first designed with twist cap nozzles for trouble-free application.

Traditionally used in East Africa as a potent powder, Hollywood Beauty transforms chebe into a new fortifying and strengthening oil blend. The mixture of cherry seeds, cloves, lavender, crotons, and resin tree sap increases length retention and protects against breakage. Delivering a potent dose of vitamin B7 to haircare routines, the kit’s Biotin oil blend contains the nutritive properties known for boosting hair and nail growth.

According to Carthon, the growth fix kit is a revolution in hair growth solutions. These products are not only suited for all hair types and textures; they can be used to moisturize and protect skin. Chebe and Biotin 100% Natural Oils also improve the strength and appearance of nails when rubbed into the cuticles.

Hollywood Beauty’s Rosemary Premium Oil has benefits beyond hair growth as well. Use it to moisturize the scalp and improve its circulation; all while providing stress-reducing aromas.

Shoppers can build their own growth fix kits by purchasing the Rosemary Premium Oil in two or eight ounces, the two-ounce Chebe 100% Natural Oil, and two-ounce Biotin 100% Natural Oil from https://www.hollywoodbeautyproducts.com or find them in stores. Major retailers include Walmart, Target, CVS, and Sally Beauty Supply. Prices range from $4.99 to $8.99.

See https://www.hollywoodbeautyproducts.com/pages/find-a-store for the full list.

About the Brand: For over 30 years, Hollywood Beauty has been a trailblazing supplier of hair and skincare products. Their transformative multi-use, beauty oils bring together the allure of Hollywood glamour with affordable, practical, and accessible hair, scalp, skin, and beauty solutions that help you “find your fix” so you can elevate your beauty to Hollywood levels on a budget. With a range of proprietary single-ingredient blended oils, pre-mixed oil fixes, and pure and organic essential oils, Hollywood Beauty caters to the care and beautifying needs of all hair, skin, and body types. Follow on social media: @hollywoodbeautyproducts_