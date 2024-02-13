Flash News: OKX Wallet now integrated with Finceptor

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 13, 2024.



OKX Wallet is now integrated with Finceptor, a multi-chain liquidity and community growth protocol. The integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Finceptor's liquidity vaults and DeFi bonds that provide innovative liquidity and growth solutions for both unlaunched and publicly traded tokens across multiple blockchains.

Finceptor offers liquidity farming opportunities, risk-protected lending and automated payback schedules on token projects vetted by Finceptor's analysts. OKX Wallet users can now participate in Finceptor programs with popular layer 1s and layer 2s.

The integration makes accessing Finceptor's multi-chain Web3 liquidity solutions simple and easy for OKX Wallet users through a trusted interface. OKX Wallet continues expanding support for promising DeFi protocols on multiple chains

About OKX



A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

