Skyward Bound : Air Freight Market Set to Soar from $270.2 Billion in 2019 to $376.82 Billion by 2027, with CAGR of 5.6%

Air Freight Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allied Market Research report covers different angles of the air freight market including analysis of segments based on services, destinations, and end-uses. The report analyses the possible opportunities available to the market in different regions and countries, thereby aiding industries to make business decisions accordingly. The global air freight market was valued at $270.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $376.82 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The report covers the trends in the market not just at the domestic level but also at the international level. To provide a comprehensive picture, it analyzes the drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market with the help of tools such as SWOT analysis. Additionally, the competitive scenario in the market is also studied with the help of Porter's five forces.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The air freight market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising popularity of consolidated air freight services. Consolidated air freight services offer users an economical mode of transportation that can offer affordable rates and reliable schedules. Such advantages of these services enable users to perfectly plan their supply chains. Moreover, these types of air freight services offer quicker delivery time and less handling time for high-value goods, increasing the feasibility of air freight services compared to ocean freight services. Moreover, consolidated air freight services are more profitable to both delivery service companies and airlines as it is more cost-effective to fly in the air with a full cargo load compared to an airplane with a partial load.

On the other hand, the rising popularity of e-commerce is predicted to create immense opportunities in the air freight market. It has transformed logistics methods worldwide. Many consumers across the globe are requesting faster deliveries. This makes operational models adopt the reliable and faster mode of shipping. This trend of e-commerce is predicted to increase its market share at a significant rate. This is mainly due to the increasing shipping of domestic volumes by small and large e-retailers. Moreover, the swiftly growing e-commerce businesses across borders are expected to bring immense opportunities for the market in the coming years. According to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), air cargo holds a share of more than 35% of the international trade by value. The rise in online retailing is expected to increase the demand for package transport services across the globe which is predicted to increase the demand for air freight services over the estimated period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Primarily, regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are studied in this report. The study of the North America region includes market trends in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. On the other hand, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe are covered by the European market analysis. While the Asia-Pacific market covers trends in China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, the market in the LAMEA region includes Saudi Arabia, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Argentina, and the Rest of LAMEA.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

In this comprehensive study, the Allied Market Research report provides information on the latest trends in the air freight market size and the financial performance of the key players. Moreover, interviews with major stakeholders of the industry and regional insights are also given, which would ultimately help businesses to get a complete understanding of the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major players in the industry include:

FEDEX

DSV PANALPINA

DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)

DB SCHENKER (DEUTSCHE BAHN GROUP (DB GROUP)

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. (UPS)

NIPPON EXPRESS

KUEHNE+NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

What are the upcoming trends in the air freight market?

What is the total market value of the air freight market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in this industry to boost their revenues?

Which region is and will offer greater business opportunities for the market in the future?

