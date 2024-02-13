Organic Wine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The organic wine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Organic Wine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the organic wine market size is predicted to reach $18.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

The growth in the organic wine market is due to the growing interest of consumers in organic wines. Europe region is expected to hold the largest organic wine market share. Major players in the organic wine market include Avondale Wine, Elgin Ridge Wine Estate, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company,.

Organic Wine Market Segments

• By Product Type: Red Organic Wine, White Organic Wine

• By Packaging: Bottles, Cans, Other Packaging

• By Distribution Channel: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Online Retailing

• By Geography: The global organic wine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic wine is an alcoholic drink made from organically grown grapes. Organic wine is a wholly natural and real wine that does not utilize synthesis chemical agents at any level of the manufacturing process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Organic Wine Market Characteristics

3. Organic Wine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Organic Wine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Organic Wine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Organic Wine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Organic Wine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

