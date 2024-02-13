Rails to Riches : Global Rolling Stock Market on Track to Reach $73.27 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research Insights

Rolling Stock Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rolling stock market generated $51.31 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $73.27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5732

Surge in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions among people, and increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways are expected to drive the growth of the global rolling stock market. On the other hand, high capital requirement is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements and improvement in railway infrastructure are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the freight wagons segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The metros segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, the cargo train segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The passenger transit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolling-stock-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Europe held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Alstom,

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles,

S.A (CAF),

CRRC Corporation Limited,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Hyundai Corporation,

IHI Corporation,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

MAPNA Group,

Nippon Sharyo, Ltd.,

Pesa Bydgoszcz SA,

PPF Group N.V.,

Progress Rail,

Siemens AG,

Stadler Rail AG,

Talgo,

Tatravagonka A.S. Poprad,

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.,

The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd.,

Trinity Industries, Inc.,

Wabtec Corporation.

Factors such as increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways, rise in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, and increase in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions drive the growth of the rolling stock market. However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rolling stock are anticipated to hamper the growth of the rolling stock market. Further, increase in development & testing of autonomous train, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and rise in industrial & mining activity are expected to create numerous opportunities for rolling stock market expansion.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5732

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

🔹The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global rolling stock market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

🔹The railway department shut down all the passenger train services and further limited its freight transport services due to reduction in demand for commodities and disrupted supply chain. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

🔹However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolling-stock-management-market - Rolling Stock Management Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolling-stock-power-conversion-system-market-A06058 - Rolling Stock Power Conversion System Market :Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-system-market-A05987 - Railway System Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mining-locomotive-market-A11393 - Mining Locomotive Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-train-market-A10074 - Solar Train Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032