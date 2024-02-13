AI In Media & Entertainment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The AI in media & entertainment market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.
February 13, 2024

As per TBRC's market forecast, the ai in media & entertainment market size is predicted to reach $44.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.

The growth in the ai in media & entertainment market is due to the spike in popularity of OTT platforms and growth in online game streaming. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in media & entertainment market share. Major players in the ai in media & entertainment market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corporation.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Segments
•By Solution: Hardware/Equipment, Services
•By Product: Simulation FX, Animation, Modelling, Matte Painting, Compositing
•By Application: Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning & Management, Sales and Marketing, Talent Identification, Content Capture, Sports Automatic Productions
•By Geography: The global ai in media & entertainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in media and entertainment refers to a technology in which AI applications are used for the media and entertainment industries. The primary goal is to create interactive AR/VR content and themes for content, gaming, and events.

1. Executive Summary
2. AI In Media & Entertainment Market Characteristics
3. AI In Media & Entertainment Market Trends And Strategies
4. AI In Media & Entertainment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. AI In Media & Entertainment Market Size And Growth
27. AI In Media & Entertainment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. AI In Media & Entertainment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

