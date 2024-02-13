AI In Media & Entertainment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s AI In Media & Entertainment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “AI In Media & Entertainment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in media & entertainment market size is predicted to reach $44.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.
The growth in the ai in media & entertainment market is due to the spike in popularity of OTT platforms and growth in online game streaming. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in media & entertainment market share. Major players in the ai in media & entertainment market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corporation.
AI In Media & Entertainment Market Segments
•By Solution: Hardware/Equipment, Services
•By Product: Simulation FX, Animation, Modelling, Matte Painting, Compositing
•By Application: Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning & Management, Sales and Marketing, Talent Identification, Content Capture, Sports Automatic Productions
•By Geography: The global ai in media & entertainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
AI in media and entertainment refers to a technology in which AI applications are used for the media and entertainment industries. The primary goal is to create interactive AR/VR content and themes for content, gaming, and events.
