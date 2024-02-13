Global Poultry Vaccines Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the poultry vaccines market size is predicted to reach $2.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the poultry vaccines market is due to the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest poultry vaccines market share. Major players in the poultry vaccines market include Merck & Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Ringpu Biology, MSD Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Poultry Vaccines Market Segments

By Type: Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccine, Livestock Vaccine, Companion Animal Vaccine, Aquaculture Vaccines, Other Animal Vaccines

By Disease Type: Avain Influenza, Infectious Bronchitis

By Dosage Form: Liquid Vaccine, Freeze Dried Vaccine, Duct

By Technology: Toxoid, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines

By Application: Broiler, Layer, Breeder

By Geography: The global poultry vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The poultry vaccine is a vaccination used to treat preventive diseases in poultry animals. Poultry vaccine immunizations are commonly used to prevent and control contagious poultry illnesses. This is used in chicken production, which seeks to boost productivity by avoiding or limiting the occurrence of clinical disease at the farm level.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Poultry Vaccines Market Characteristics

3. Poultry Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies

4. Poultry Vaccines Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Poultry Vaccines Market Size And Growth

……

27. Poultry Vaccines Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Poultry Vaccines Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

