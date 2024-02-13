Agritourism Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Agritourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The agritourism market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $79.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Agritourism Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agritourism market size is predicted to reach $79.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the agritourism market is due to the increase in government initiative towards agritourism farms. North America region is expected to hold the largest agritourism market share. Major players in the agritourism market include Expedia Inc., Blackberry Farm LLC, Gites de France, Feather Down Farms, Farm Stay UK, Goosewing Ranch, Liberty Hill Farm,.

Agritourism Market Segments

•By Activity: On-farm Sales, Outdoor Recreation, Agritainment, Educational Tourism, Accommodations, Other Activities

•By Tour Types: Group Travelers, Individual Travelers

•By Sales Channel: Travel Agents, Direct

•By Consumer Demographics: Men, Women, Kids

•By Geography: The global agritourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agritourism refers to a kind of commercial enterprise that integrates agricultural production, processing, and tourism to draw guests to farms, ranches, and other agricultural businesses to entertain and educate the guests while earning cash for the farm, ranch, or business owner. Numerous activities are included in agritourism, allowing farmers to diversify their businesses and increase their income.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agritourism Market Characteristics

3. Agritourism Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agritourism Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agritourism Market Size And Growth

……

27. Agritourism Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agritourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

