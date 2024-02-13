Essential Oil Soap Market to Reach US$ 4,364.1 Million at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Emphasis on Customization Caters to the Evolving Preferences of Consumers Seeks Unique Scents and Targeted Benefits in their Essential Oil Soap Choices

Rockville, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Essential Oil Soap Market is estimated to reach US$ 2,460 million in 2024 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,364.1 million by 2034. The demand for essential oil soap is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

Consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly skincare solutions fuels demand for essential oil soaps, aligning with the global shift toward clean beauty. Brands emphasizing transparency and sustainable practices gain traction, meeting the rising awareness of environmental impact.

Key Segments of Essential Oil Soap Industry Research Report

By Soap Type By Price Range By Region Liquid Soap

Moisturizing Soap

Antibacterial Soap

Natural Soap Economy

Mid-range

Premium North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The growing popularity of aromatherapy and the therapeutic benefits of essential oils contribute to the industry's upward trajectory. As consumers increasingly seek products promoting well-being, essential oil soaps stand out as a holistic and sensorial choice, driving market expansion.

The market contends with sourcing high-quality and ethically produced essential oils, impacting production costs and supply chain stability. Regulatory hurdles related to labeling and health claims also pose challenges, requiring compliance measures and impacting marketing strategies. Furthermore, the industry grapples with price sensitivity among consumers, as premium formulations often come at higher costs.

The increasing inclination toward self-care routines and wellness practices positions essential oil soaps as essential components of personal care regimens. Collaborations with influencers and wellness experts also open avenues for brand visibility, presenting an industry ripe for innovative strategies. Customization and personalization gain traction as brands offer tailored options for scent profiles and ingredient preferences, providing a unique user experience.

The infusion of CBD and hemp-derived oils represents a notable trend, combining the therapeutic benefits of these ingredients with essential oils. Sustainable packaging practices align with eco-conscious consumer values, reflecting a broader industry commitment to environmental responsibility. Additionally, the industry witnesses a surge in waterless and solid formulations, catering to sustainability-conscious consumers seeking convenient and eco-friendly options.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America's essential oil soap industry is set to reach US$ 950 million in 2024, claiming a robust 38.6% of the global market.

East Asia's essential soap industry anticipates a value of US$ 677 million, securing a 27.5% share in 2024.

The United States leads the global essential oil soap market with a projected 76.3% share in 2024, driven by consumer interest in natural products and the popularity of aromatherapy. The thriving ecosystem of local artisans and a strong retail sector further propels market growth.

China is poised to dominate the East Asia essential oil soap industry, holding a substantial 61.2% share in 2024. The country's rich cultural tradition, cost-effective production, and rising middle class contribute to the widespread adoption of essential oil soaps.

Liquid soap is expected to dominate the essential oil soap industry with a 41.2% share in 2024.

The economy price range segment is projected to lead the industry with a 40.1% share in 2024.

“Opportunities for market expansion lie in product diversification, including targeted formulations for specific skin concerns or demographic segments. The rise of e-Commerce channels provides a platform for reaching a broader audience, offering convenience and accessibility." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the essential oil soap industry, brands strategically position themselves to secure market share. Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps, recognized for its commitment to social responsibility and fair-trade ingredients, stands as a dominant player. Rocky Mountain Soap Co. competes with its artisanal, vegan, and botanical-rich soap offerings, while Plantlife Handcrafted Soaps adopts a minimalist approach with simple, vegetable-based products.

Beyond the key players, Aura Cacia specializes in aromatherapy, incorporating therapeutic essential oils into its soap range. Thymes focuses on luxury, creating botanical-infused soaps, and Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day emphasizes eco-consciousness with plant-based, cruelty-free options. Emerging trends include small-batch artisans, sustainability-driven soaps, and a growing market for men's grooming products led by brands like Duke Cannon.

Key strategies involve data-driven product development, direct-to-consumer channels through eCommerce, and a commitment to sustainability. Collaborations and partnerships contribute to expanded market reach and engagement. In this competitive market, brands navigate challenges and opportunities, composing their unique success stories in the essential oil soap segment.

Key Developments

In 2022, Dr. Bronner introduced the Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Refill Carton, which is composed of FSC-certified paper with a minimal plastic/aluminum interior. The powdered concentration in the carton may be combined with water to produce liquid soap.

Sudsy Mama sells homemade, vegan, and palm oil-free soaps wrapped in biodegradable paper sleeves. The company also provides soap dishes, soap savers, and soap bags manufactured from environmentally friendly materials such as bamboo and sisal.

Companies such as Plant People and Herbivore Botanicals include CBD oil in their soaps to appeal to consumers seeking pain alleviation and relaxation.

Inspired by the Japanese practice of "shinrin-yoku," companies such as Rocky Mountain Soap Co. produce soaps with energizing woodsy smells like pine and cedar.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 4,364.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



