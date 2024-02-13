Utility Communication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Utility Communication Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Utility Communication Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the utility communication market size is predicted to reach $34.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.
The growth in the utility communication market is due to rising demand for smart grids. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest utility communication market share. Major players in the utility communication market include Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, DIGI International Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc..
Utility Communication Market Segments
• By Technology: Wired, Wireless
• By Utility: Public, Private
• By Components: Hardware, Software
• By Application: Transmission and Distribution, Oil and Gas
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global utility communication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Utility communications are the processes involved in setting up two-way communications between the utility and end users across all networked data points that have been deployed. These networks improve transmission reliability and resilience by providing real-time situational information and controlling it.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Utility Communication Market Characteristics
3. Utility Communication Market Trends And Strategies
4. Utility Communication Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Utility Communication Market Size And Growth
……
27. Utility Communication Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Utility Communication Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
