Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

(“Amaroq” eða “Félagið”)

Rúm tvöföld eftirspurn í hlutafjárútboði Amaroq Minerals

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 13. febrúar 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), félag sem starfar á sviði námuvinnslu og býr yfir námuvinnsluréttindum á landi sem hefur að geyma verulegt magn af gulli í jörðu auk annarra verðmætra málma á Suður-Grænlandi, tilkynnir að hlutafjárútboði félagsins, sem tilkynnt var um þann 12. febrúar 2024, er nú lokið og var eftirspurn rúmlega tvöföld.

Alls verður 62.724.758 nýjum hlutum úthlutað til núverandi og nýrra hluthafa, á genginu 127 krónur (C$1,25, 74 pence samkvæmt dagslokagengi þann 9. febrúar 2024) á hvern hlut. Hreint söluandvirði hækkunarinnar nemur 7,6 milljörðum íslenskra króna (C$75 milljónir, £44 milljónir). Söluandvirði útboðsins, umfram áður fyrirhugaða 5,2 milljarða, verður varið í frekari rannsóknir á eignum félagsins í Vagar og Nanoq, sem og í aukið fjármagn fyrir verkefni félagsins í Gardaq.

Nýju hlutirnir nema u.þ.b. 19 prósent af útgefnu hlutafé félagsins eftir hækkunina.

Landsbankinn hf. („Landsbankinn“) og Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. („Fossar“) voru sameiginlegir söluráðgjafar með útboðinu á Íslandi og Landsbankinn sölutryggði einnig útboðið að hluta.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited („Stifel“) var ráðgjafi og söluaðili í Bretlandi. Stifel kemur einnig fram sem umsjónaraðili félagsins með söluferlinu.

Eldur Ólafsson, forstjóri:

„Ég vil þakka öllum hluthöfum sem tóku þátt fyrir þann mikla stuðning sem þeir veittu félaginu í þessari fjármögnun. Þá var sérstaklega ánægjulegt að sjá mikla eftirspurn frá norrænum lífeyrissjóðum. Söluandvirði útboðsins gerir okkur kleift að hraða námuvinnslu í Nalunaq, og að auki að flýta fyrir frekari rannsóknum þvert á safn okkar í gulli og verðmætum málmum á Suður-Grænlandi.

Við höfum trú á því að markmiðum okkar í Nalunaq námunni verði náð og að möguleikar okkar á að skila virði fyrir hluthafa og samfélagið á Grænlandi aukist, og ég hlakka til að skýra frá framgangi og nánari tímasetningum Nalunaq verkefnisins síðar á þessu ári.“

Taka til viðskipta

Sótt verður um töku til viðskipta á eftirfarandi mörkuðum; (a) AIM (bresku hlutirnir); (b) Aðalmarkaði Nasdaq Iceland hf. (íslensku heimildarskírteinin); og (c) TSX-V (kanadísku hlutirnir), þar sem skráning verður með fyrirvara um samþykki TSX-V og að félagið uppfylli öll skilyrði TSX-V.

Stefnt er að töku til viðskipta þann 23. febrúar 2024, kl. 8:00 GMT á AIM, kl. 9:30 GMT á Aðalmarkaði Nasdaq Iceland hf. og kl. 9.30 ET á TSX-V (eða á annarri dagsetningu sem félagið ákveður).

Nýju hlutirnir verða við útgáfu að fullu greiddir og jafnréttháir (e. pari passu) þegar útgefnum hlutum að öllu leyti, þ.m.t. hvað varðar arðgreiðslur og önnur réttindi sem kunna að fylgja hlutunum.

Atkvæðisréttur

Í framhaldi af töku bresku hlutanna, íslensku heimildarskírteinanna og kanadísku hlutanna til viðskipta á viðeigandi mörkuðum, mun heildarútgefið hlutafé Amaroq nema 326.455.446 hlutum að nafnvirði. Að því gefnu að félagið eigi enga eigin hluti, er mögulegt að nota framangreindan fjölda hluta sem nefnara í útreikningi á hlutföllum þegar metið er hvort atkvæðisréttur, eða breyting á atkvæðisrétti, leiði til flöggunarskyldu á grundvelli laga nr. 20/2021 um upplýsingaskyldu útgefenda verðbréfa og flöggunarskyldu, sem innleiddu tilskipun Evrópuþingsins og ráðsins 2004/109/EB frá 15. desember 2004.

Director Participation and Related Party Transaction

Amaroq director, Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson, has participated in the Canadian Subscription, acquiring a total of 2,700,000 new common shares representing gross proceeds of £2.0 million (C$3.4 million, ISK 343 million) via Klettar LP (in which he is a sole beneficiary). The notification set out below is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson’s participation via Klettar LP, by virtue of his position as a director in the Company, is classified as a related party of the Company and his participation in the Fundraising is considered a 'related party transaction' under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules.

The independent directors consider, having consulted with Stifel, the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of the participation by Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson’s via Klettar LP is fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) Disclosures

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value Identification code CA02312A1066 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for Cash c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 1) 74 pence 2,700,000 d) Aggregated information:



·Aggregated volume



·Price



2,700,000



74 pence e) Date of the transaction 12/02/2024 f) Place of the transaction XOFF

End Note: Conversions based on FX rates of ISK:GBP of 173.34 and C$:GBP of 1.6996 as at 9 February 2024.

