Derby Barracks/ DUI Refusal, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5000842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2024 1939 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Shawn Turnbaugh

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/12/2024 at approximately 1939 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a family disturbance at a residence located on South St. in the village of Orleans. State Police attempted to speak with a resident, Shawn Turnbaugh, about the incident but he was uncooperative. During investigation, Troopers observed Turnbaugh to have multiple indicators of impairment. Turnbaugh left the residence in a vehicle. Turnbaugh then crashed the vehicle on Route 58 in the Town of Orleans, VT. Turnbaugh was later located and arrested for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Turnbaugh was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. It was later discovered Turnbaugh’s license was under criminal suspension. Turnbaugh was later released on a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/02/2024 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED