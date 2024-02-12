Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1361
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 1361
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1052
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK AND BROWN, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for general appropriation bill.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article VIII be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 18. General appropriation bill.
If the general appropriation bill is not enacted by the
constitutional deadline of June 30 in any year, the Commonwealth
shall maintain State appropriations at 80% of the amounts
specified in the general appropriation act for the most recent
fiscal year.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
