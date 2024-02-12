Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1363

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1363

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1055

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FEBRUARY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in intermediate units, repealing

provisions relating to psychological services; in

professional employees, further providing for definitions and

providing for school social workers; and, in school health

services, further providing for health services and providing

for school counselors, school psychologists, school social

workers and school nurses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 923.1-A of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

repealed:

[Section 923.1-A. Psychological Services.--(a) Legislative

Finding; Declaration of Policy. It is today recognized that

diagnostic and evaluative psychological services to children are

closely related to their physical, mental and emotional health.

Such services can best be rendered upon the premises of the

school which the child regularly attends, and forcing children

to go to other premises in order to have such needed services is

