Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1363

Senate Bill 1055
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in intermediate units, repealing
provisions relating to psychological services; in
professional employees, further providing for definitions and
providing for school social workers; and, in school health
services, further providing for health services and providing
for school counselors, school psychologists, school social
workers and school nurses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 923.1-A of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
repealed:
[Section 923.1-A. Psychological Services.--(a) Legislative
Finding; Declaration of Policy. It is today recognized that
diagnostic and evaluative psychological services to children are
closely related to their physical, mental and emotional health.
Such services can best be rendered upon the premises of the
school which the child regularly attends, and forcing children
to go to other premises in order to have such needed services is
