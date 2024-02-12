Senate Resolution 224 Printer's Number 1365
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1365
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
224
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, MARTIN, PITTMAN, AUMENT,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, REGAN, LAUGHLIN,
SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD,
SANTARSIERO, COSTA, FARRY, BROWN, J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI,
STEFANO, DILLON, KANE, COMITTA AND ARGALL, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of February 12 through 18, 2024, as "THON
Week" in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of The
Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon
student volunteers.
WHEREAS, THON is the commonly referred to name for The
Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,
the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world; and
WHEREAS, THON's mission is to provide emotional and financial
support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical
research in pursuit of a cure for pediatric cancer; and
WHEREAS, THON 2024 "Treasure Every Adventure" celebrates a
yearlong fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more
than 16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million
hours of their own time; and
WHEREAS, THON culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon in which
dancers are required to be continuously moving and not allowed
to sit or sleep; and
