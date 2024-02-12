Senate Resolution 224 Printer's Number 1365

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1365

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 12 through 18, 2024, as "THON

Week" in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of The

Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon

student volunteers.

WHEREAS, THON is the commonly referred to name for The

Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,

the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world; and

WHEREAS, THON's mission is to provide emotional and financial

support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical

research in pursuit of a cure for pediatric cancer; and

WHEREAS, THON 2024 "Treasure Every Adventure" celebrates a

yearlong fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more

than 16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million

hours of their own time; and

WHEREAS, THON culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon in which

dancers are required to be continuously moving and not allowed

to sit or sleep; and

