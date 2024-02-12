Senate Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1367

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - money available in the fund.

(6) Upon notification by the Treasury Department that a

scholarship has been awarded, the applicant shall apply for

enrollment of the scholarship recipient directly to the

participating nonpublic school under an application procedure

developed by the participating nonpublic school.

(7) By June 1, 2024, and by June 1 each year thereafter,

a participating nonpublic school shall provide written

confirmation to the Treasury Department of scholarship

recipients who have accepted an offer of enrollment for the

following school year and provide the Treasury Department

with the amounts to be charged to the scholarship recipient

for tuition, school-related fees and special education

services fees. The notification shall be made in a manner and

form established by the Treasury Department.

(8) The Treasury Department may establish a waiting list

for eligible students with approved applications and who did

not receive awards due to availability of money in the fund

and if, after July 1, 2024, and by July 1 each year

thereafter, additional money is available in the fund for

scholarships, may award scholarships to the eligible students

on a first-come, first-served basis.

Section 1305-F. Agreement.

(a) Authorization.--Upon receipt of written confirmation

that the scholarship recipient has accepted an offer of

enrollment under section 1304-F, the Treasury Department shall

enter into or renew an agreement with the applicant. The

agreement shall provide the following:

(1) The scholarship recipient shall enroll in a

participating nonpublic school for the school year for which

20240SB1057PN1367 - 7 -

