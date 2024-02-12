Senate Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1367
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12
(6) Upon notification by the Treasury Department that a
scholarship has been awarded, the applicant shall apply for
enrollment of the scholarship recipient directly to the
participating nonpublic school under an application procedure
developed by the participating nonpublic school.
(7) By June 1, 2024, and by June 1 each year thereafter,
a participating nonpublic school shall provide written
confirmation to the Treasury Department of scholarship
recipients who have accepted an offer of enrollment for the
following school year and provide the Treasury Department
with the amounts to be charged to the scholarship recipient
for tuition, school-related fees and special education
services fees. The notification shall be made in a manner and
form established by the Treasury Department.
(8) The Treasury Department may establish a waiting list
for eligible students with approved applications and who did
not receive awards due to availability of money in the fund
and if, after July 1, 2024, and by July 1 each year
thereafter, additional money is available in the fund for
scholarships, may award scholarships to the eligible students
on a first-come, first-served basis.
Section 1305-F. Agreement.
(a) Authorization.--Upon receipt of written confirmation
that the scholarship recipient has accepted an offer of
enrollment under section 1304-F, the Treasury Department shall
enter into or renew an agreement with the applicant. The
agreement shall provide the following:
(1) The scholarship recipient shall enroll in a
participating nonpublic school for the school year for which
