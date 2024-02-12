Senate Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1368

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - (3) Develop strategies to address the existing

duplication resulting from health care providers being

required to make two distinct notifications, one to the

Department of Health for infants meeting the Neonatal

Abstinence Syndrome case definition and the other to the

Department of Human Services for infants born affected by

prenatal substance exposure, ensuring that any recommended

new approach be grounded in public health toward limiting, as

appropriate, contact with and referrals to the child welfare

system.

(4) Assess outcomes currently measured, including

whether infants, with or without a plan of safe care in

place, are being referred to and tracked as part of the

Commonwealth's early intervention system, participating in

evidence-based home visiting or family centers, receiving

services as outlined in the Medicaid managed care contracts

or discovered in other databases such as trauma registry,

adoption and foster care, protective services and child

death.

(5) Provide projections of or actual costs related to

the identification of the infants, notification to the

Department of Health and the Department of Human Services

about the infants and creating plans of safe care for

infants, including any spending as part of Medicaid managed

care organizations.

(6) Identify how policy, practice, funding priorities

and outcomes measured align or are in conflict across

interdisciplinary local and State publicly funded agencies

and to what degree the policy, practice or funding is

directed to supporting infants and families within a

