Senate Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1368

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - (3) Develop strategies to address the existing
duplication resulting from health care providers being
required to make two distinct notifications, one to the
Department of Health for infants meeting the Neonatal
Abstinence Syndrome case definition and the other to the
Department of Human Services for infants born affected by
prenatal substance exposure, ensuring that any recommended
new approach be grounded in public health toward limiting, as
appropriate, contact with and referrals to the child welfare
system.
(4) Assess outcomes currently measured, including
whether infants, with or without a plan of safe care in
place, are being referred to and tracked as part of the
Commonwealth's early intervention system, participating in
evidence-based home visiting or family centers, receiving
services as outlined in the Medicaid managed care contracts
or discovered in other databases such as trauma registry,
adoption and foster care, protective services and child
death.
(5) Provide projections of or actual costs related to
the identification of the infants, notification to the
Department of Health and the Department of Human Services
about the infants and creating plans of safe care for
infants, including any spending as part of Medicaid managed
care organizations.
(6) Identify how policy, practice, funding priorities
and outcomes measured align or are in conflict across
interdisciplinary local and State publicly funded agencies
and to what degree the policy, practice or funding is
directed to supporting infants and families within a
