Senate Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1369
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1369
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
232
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN,
MARTIN, DiSANTO, BROOKS, SANTARSIERO, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA,
BAKER, KANE AND REGAN, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating February 3, 2024, as "Four Chaplains Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, On January 11, 1943, the United States Army
Transport Dorchester sailed from New York to Greenland carrying
more than 900 soldiers, merchant marines and civilian support
forces; and
WHEREAS, Shortly after midnight on February 3, 1943, the
Dorchester was struck by a torpedo fired without warning from a
German U-boat patrolling the North Atlantic, instantly killing
100 men and cutting off power and radio communication with
escort ships; and
WHEREAS, In the 20 minutes before the ship sank, four Army
chaplains, Lieutenants George L. Fox (Methodist), Alexander D.
Goode (Jewish), John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) and Clark V.
Poling (Dutch Reformed), comforted the dying, encouraged the
living, guided survivors to lifeboats and gave up their own life
jackets to men who had none, sacrificing their own lives for
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17