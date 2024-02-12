Submit Release
Senate Bill 1059 Printer's Number 1371

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1371

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1059

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, FEBRUARY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 12, 2024

AN ACT

Designating a portion of State Route 1019, also known as South

Cedar Crest Boulevard, between Hamilton Boulevard and

Lindberg Avenue in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County,

as the Monsignor John P. Murphy Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Monsignor John P. Murphy Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) On December 22, 2023, the Diocese of Allentown and

the St. Thomas More Church community in Salisbury Township

lost a dedicated servant when Monsignor John P. Murphy of

Macungie passed away at home at the age of 86.

(2) Ordained to the priesthood in 1964, Monsignor Murphy

dedicated himself to serving the Lehigh Valley, first at the

Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in

Allentown, where he served for 16 years.

(3) In October 1980, he became pastor of St. Thomas More

parish and on Palm Sunday, April 4, 1982, he was named

