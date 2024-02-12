Senate Bill 1059 Printer's Number 1371
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1371
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1059
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
AN ACT
Designating a portion of State Route 1019, also known as South
Cedar Crest Boulevard, between Hamilton Boulevard and
Lindberg Avenue in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County,
as the Monsignor John P. Murphy Memorial Highway.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Monsignor John P. Murphy Memorial Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) On December 22, 2023, the Diocese of Allentown and
the St. Thomas More Church community in Salisbury Township
lost a dedicated servant when Monsignor John P. Murphy of
Macungie passed away at home at the age of 86.
(2) Ordained to the priesthood in 1964, Monsignor Murphy
dedicated himself to serving the Lehigh Valley, first at the
Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in
Allentown, where he served for 16 years.
(3) In October 1980, he became pastor of St. Thomas More
parish and on Palm Sunday, April 4, 1982, he was named
