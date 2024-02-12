Senate Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1372

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - WHEREAS, Clinically significant eating disorders affect

people across all backgrounds and include anorexia nervosa,

bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders; and

WHEREAS, "Eating Disorders Awareness Week" is a collaborative

effort consisting of eating disorder organizations, eating

disorder professionals, health care providers, educators,

students, social workers, volunteers and individuals committed

to raising awareness of the dangers surrounding eating disorders

and the need for early intervention and treatment access; and

WHEREAS, Eating disorders are serious illnesses, not

lifestyle choices, and have the second highest mortality rate

for any mental illness; and

WHEREAS, Many cases of eating disorders go undetected, and

less than one-third of young people with an eating disorder will

receive proper treatment; and

WHEREAS, Eating disorder experts have found that prompt

intensive treatment significantly improves the chances of

recovery; and

WHEREAS, It is important for educators, medical providers,

parents and community members to be aware of the warning signs

and symptoms of eating disorders; and

WHEREAS, "Eating Disorders Awareness Week" encourages people

to share their stories and experiences with disordered eating

and body image struggles and highlight the importance of

screenings for early detection and interventions; and

WHEREAS, "Eating Disorders Awareness Week" also dispels myths

and presents eating disorders as a public health issue that

indiscriminately affects many people, without regard for age,

gender, ethnicity, size or background; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the vital role that "Eating

