Senate Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1372
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - WHEREAS, Clinically significant eating disorders affect
people across all backgrounds and include anorexia nervosa,
bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders; and
WHEREAS, "Eating Disorders Awareness Week" is a collaborative
effort consisting of eating disorder organizations, eating
disorder professionals, health care providers, educators,
students, social workers, volunteers and individuals committed
to raising awareness of the dangers surrounding eating disorders
and the need for early intervention and treatment access; and
WHEREAS, Eating disorders are serious illnesses, not
lifestyle choices, and have the second highest mortality rate
for any mental illness; and
WHEREAS, Many cases of eating disorders go undetected, and
less than one-third of young people with an eating disorder will
receive proper treatment; and
WHEREAS, Eating disorder experts have found that prompt
intensive treatment significantly improves the chances of
recovery; and
WHEREAS, It is important for educators, medical providers,
parents and community members to be aware of the warning signs
and symptoms of eating disorders; and
WHEREAS, "Eating Disorders Awareness Week" encourages people
to share their stories and experiences with disordered eating
and body image struggles and highlight the importance of
screenings for early detection and interventions; and
WHEREAS, "Eating Disorders Awareness Week" also dispels myths
and presents eating disorders as a public health issue that
indiscriminately affects many people, without regard for age,
gender, ethnicity, size or background; and
WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the vital role that "Eating
20240SR0238PN1372 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30