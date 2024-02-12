Submit Release
Senate Resolution 239 Printer's Number 1366

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1366

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

239

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FONTANA,

REGAN, FARRY, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, BROOKS,

HAYWOOD, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, BROWN,

CAPPELLETTI, ARGALL, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO,

STREET, KANE, MILLER AND DILLON, FEBRUARY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 12, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing February 15, 2024, as "International Childhood

Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" increases

awareness of children fighting pediatric cancer across the

globe; and

WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" honors those

children who lost their battle with cancer; and

WHEREAS, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among

children; and

WHEREAS, According to the American Childhood Cancer

Organization, a child battling pediatric cancer dies every three

minutes; and

WHEREAS, The rate of children diagnosed with cancer has

increased since the 1970s; and

WHEREAS, The most recent data provided by the International

Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that in 2020

