Senate Resolution 239 Printer's Number 1366
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1366
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
239
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FONTANA,
REGAN, FARRY, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, BROOKS,
HAYWOOD, ROBINSON, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, BROWN,
CAPPELLETTI, ARGALL, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO,
STREET, KANE, MILLER AND DILLON, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 12, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing February 15, 2024, as "International Childhood
Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" increases
awareness of children fighting pediatric cancer across the
globe; and
WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" honors those
children who lost their battle with cancer; and
WHEREAS, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among
children; and
WHEREAS, According to the American Childhood Cancer
Organization, a child battling pediatric cancer dies every three
minutes; and
WHEREAS, The rate of children diagnosed with cancer has
increased since the 1970s; and
WHEREAS, The most recent data provided by the International
Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that in 2020
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16