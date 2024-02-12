Senate Resolution 237 Printer's Number 1374

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - disease nationwide is still unknown, though the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention estimates that sickle cell

disease affects more than 100,000 Americans; and

WHEREAS, Sickle cell disease occurs in approximately 1 out of

every 365 Black or African-American births nationwide; and

WHEREAS, Individuals living with sickle cell disease

encounter barriers to obtaining quality care, such as limited

geographic access, financial and socioeconomic barriers,

specialist availability, transportation needs, translation

services and social factors, such as stigma, bias and lack of

public awareness; and

WHEREAS, Due to new treatments, individuals with sickle cell

disease now have a longer life expectancy, improved quality of

life and survival rates past 50 years of age; and

WHEREAS, However, there is a need for more comprehensive and

coordinated data collection efforts to better understand and

quantify the scope and impact of sickle cell disease; and

WHEREAS, Further, there is a need for states to ensure access

to social and health care services and therapies that treat

sickle cell disease, particularly innovative therapies that have

been approved in recent years to treat the underlying cause of

the disease; and

WHEREAS, Scientific and medical research advances need to be

coupled with health care delivery and payment policies to ensure

timely access to innovative pipeline products, particularly for

Medicaid beneficiaries; and

WHEREAS, Efforts should focus on the identification and the

promotion of affordable interventions, including community

education, training of health professionals and newborn

screening for early diagnosis of sickle cell disease; therefore

