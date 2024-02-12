Senate Resolution 237 Printer's Number 1374
Disease Control and Prevention estimates that sickle cell
Disease Control and Prevention estimates that sickle cell
disease affects more than 100,000 Americans; and
WHEREAS, Sickle cell disease occurs in approximately 1 out of
every 365 Black or African-American births nationwide; and
WHEREAS, Individuals living with sickle cell disease
encounter barriers to obtaining quality care, such as limited
geographic access, financial and socioeconomic barriers,
specialist availability, transportation needs, translation
services and social factors, such as stigma, bias and lack of
public awareness; and
WHEREAS, Due to new treatments, individuals with sickle cell
disease now have a longer life expectancy, improved quality of
life and survival rates past 50 years of age; and
WHEREAS, However, there is a need for more comprehensive and
coordinated data collection efforts to better understand and
quantify the scope and impact of sickle cell disease; and
WHEREAS, Further, there is a need for states to ensure access
to social and health care services and therapies that treat
sickle cell disease, particularly innovative therapies that have
been approved in recent years to treat the underlying cause of
the disease; and
WHEREAS, Scientific and medical research advances need to be
coupled with health care delivery and payment policies to ensure
timely access to innovative pipeline products, particularly for
Medicaid beneficiaries; and
WHEREAS, Efforts should focus on the identification and the
promotion of affordable interventions, including community
education, training of health professionals and newborn
screening for early diagnosis of sickle cell disease; therefore
