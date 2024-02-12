Senate Resolution 236 Printer's Number 1373

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - are affected by gun violence and the pain, fear and trauma

associated with it; and

WHEREAS, Gun violence rose more than 20% in Pennsylvania in

the last 10 years; and

WHEREAS, In addition to the devastating human cost, every

year gun violence costs the Pennsylvania economy $567 million;

and

WHEREAS, The Every Murder Is Real (EMIR) Healing Center in

Philadelphia provides a holistic and trauma-informed approach to

healing for those left in the wake of gun violence; and

WHEREAS, EMIR provides many services to support and assist

families and communities, including individual and group grief

support, assistance with victim compensation and education and

navigation through the criminal justice system; and

WHEREAS, Mothers In Charge is a group of impassioned mothers,

grandmothers, aunts, sisters and others who are committed to

working toward saving lives through providing counseling and

grief support services for families who have been impacted by

gun violence; and

WHEREAS, Moms Demand Action is a national network of parents,

families, students and concerned citizens dedicated to keeping

families safe, encouraging responsible gun ownership and

advocating for common-sense gun safety legislation; and

WHEREAS, Moms Demand Action, along with Mayors Against

Illegal Guns, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor

Network, is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun

violence prevention organization in the country, with nearly 10

million supporters and more than 350,000 donors; and

WHEREAS, Everytown for Gun Safety is joined by several other

national nonprofit organizations, including the Brady Campaign

