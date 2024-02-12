Senate Resolution 236 Printer's Number 1373
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - are affected by gun violence and the pain, fear and trauma
associated with it; and
WHEREAS, Gun violence rose more than 20% in Pennsylvania in
the last 10 years; and
WHEREAS, In addition to the devastating human cost, every
year gun violence costs the Pennsylvania economy $567 million;
and
WHEREAS, The Every Murder Is Real (EMIR) Healing Center in
Philadelphia provides a holistic and trauma-informed approach to
healing for those left in the wake of gun violence; and
WHEREAS, EMIR provides many services to support and assist
families and communities, including individual and group grief
support, assistance with victim compensation and education and
navigation through the criminal justice system; and
WHEREAS, Mothers In Charge is a group of impassioned mothers,
grandmothers, aunts, sisters and others who are committed to
working toward saving lives through providing counseling and
grief support services for families who have been impacted by
gun violence; and
WHEREAS, Moms Demand Action is a national network of parents,
families, students and concerned citizens dedicated to keeping
families safe, encouraging responsible gun ownership and
advocating for common-sense gun safety legislation; and
WHEREAS, Moms Demand Action, along with Mayors Against
Illegal Guns, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor
Network, is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun
violence prevention organization in the country, with nearly 10
million supporters and more than 350,000 donors; and
WHEREAS, Everytown for Gun Safety is joined by several other
national nonprofit organizations, including the Brady Campaign
