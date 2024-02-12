Senate Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1375

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - accountability.

§ 9902. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Hate speech." A public expression, either verbally or in

writing or through images, made with the intent to defame, to

motivate and produce imminent lawless action or to intimidate

and commit an act of unlawful violence on a person or group of

persons because of the person's or group's race, ethnicity,

nationality, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, gender

identity or physical, mental or intellectual disability.

"Person." Natural persons, corporations, trusts,

partnerships, incorporated or unincorporated associations and

any other legal entities.

"Provider." Service providers which, for profit-making

purposes, operate Internet platforms that are designed to enable

users to share any content with other users or to make the

content available to the public through social media networks,

such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr

and Flickr. The term does not include Internet platforms:

(1) offering journalistic or editorial content, the

responsibility for which lies with the service provider

itself; and

(2) that are designed to enable individual communication

or the dissemination of specific content.

§ 9903. Complaint requirements.

(a) General rule.--The provider of a social media network

shall maintain an effective and transparent procedure for

handling complaints about hate speech content that supplies

