Senate Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1375
§ 9902. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Hate speech." A public expression, either verbally or in
writing or through images, made with the intent to defame, to
motivate and produce imminent lawless action or to intimidate
and commit an act of unlawful violence on a person or group of
persons because of the person's or group's race, ethnicity,
nationality, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, gender
identity or physical, mental or intellectual disability.
"Person." Natural persons, corporations, trusts,
partnerships, incorporated or unincorporated associations and
any other legal entities.
"Provider." Service providers which, for profit-making
purposes, operate Internet platforms that are designed to enable
users to share any content with other users or to make the
content available to the public through social media networks,
such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr
and Flickr. The term does not include Internet platforms:
(1) offering journalistic or editorial content, the
responsibility for which lies with the service provider
itself; and
(2) that are designed to enable individual communication
or the dissemination of specific content.
§ 9903. Complaint requirements.
(a) General rule.--The provider of a social media network
shall maintain an effective and transparent procedure for
handling complaints about hate speech content that supplies
