Senate Bill 1075 Printer's Number 1376

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - tax exemption or of special tax provisions, and for any such

class or classes, uniform standards and qualifications. The

Commonwealth, or any other taxing authority, may adopt or employ

such class or classes and standards and qualifications, and

except as herein provided may impose taxes, grant exemptions, or

make special tax provisions in accordance therewith. No

exemption or special provision shall be made under this clause

with respect to taxes upon the sale or use of personal property,

and no exemption from any tax upon real property shall be

granted by the General Assembly under this clause unless the

General Assembly shall provide for the reimbursement of local

taxing authorities by or through the Commonwealth for revenue

losses occasioned by such exemption;

(ii.1) Establish standards and qualifications to authorize

local taxing authorities to exclude the established class or

classes under clause (ii) from taxation in accordance with and

in addition to the homestead property exclusion program

established under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 85 Subch. F (relating to

homestead property exclusion);

(iii) Establish standards and qualifications by which local

taxing authorities may make uniform special tax provisions

applicable to a taxpayer for a limited period of time to

encourage improvement of deteriorating property or areas by an

individual, association or corporation, or to encourage

industrial development by a non-profit corporation; and

(iv) Make special tax provisions on any increase in value of

real estate resulting from residential construction. Such

special tax provisions shall be applicable for a period not to

exceed two years.

(v) Establish standards and qualifications by which local

