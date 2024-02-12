Senate Bill 1075 Printer's Number 1376
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - tax exemption or of special tax provisions, and for any such
class or classes, uniform standards and qualifications. The
Commonwealth, or any other taxing authority, may adopt or employ
such class or classes and standards and qualifications, and
except as herein provided may impose taxes, grant exemptions, or
make special tax provisions in accordance therewith. No
exemption or special provision shall be made under this clause
with respect to taxes upon the sale or use of personal property,
and no exemption from any tax upon real property shall be
granted by the General Assembly under this clause unless the
General Assembly shall provide for the reimbursement of local
taxing authorities by or through the Commonwealth for revenue
losses occasioned by such exemption;
(ii.1) Establish standards and qualifications to authorize
local taxing authorities to exclude the established class or
classes under clause (ii) from taxation in accordance with and
in addition to the homestead property exclusion program
established under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 85 Subch. F (relating to
homestead property exclusion);
(iii) Establish standards and qualifications by which local
taxing authorities may make uniform special tax provisions
applicable to a taxpayer for a limited period of time to
encourage improvement of deteriorating property or areas by an
individual, association or corporation, or to encourage
industrial development by a non-profit corporation; and
(iv) Make special tax provisions on any increase in value of
real estate resulting from residential construction. Such
special tax provisions shall be applicable for a period not to
exceed two years.
(v) Establish standards and qualifications by which local
20240SB1075PN1376 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30