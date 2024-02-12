Senate Bill 906 Printer's Number 1377

PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - (3) A university under the jurisdiction of the State

System of Higher Education under Article XX-A of the Public

School Code of 1949.

"Correctional facility." A correctional institution as

defined under 61 Pa.C.S. § 5905(e) (relating to healthy birth

for incarcerated women). The term includes a privately owned

facility which has contracted with the Commonwealth, a county or

a municipality to house an inmate for purposes of carrying out a

sentence under the laws of this Commonwealth and operates within

the geographic boundaries of this Commonwealth.

"Disposable menstrual product." A product used by an

individual for use in connection with the menstrual cycle,

including, but not limited to, sanitary napkins, tampons, liners

and other similar products.

"School entity." As defined under section 121 of the Public

School Code of 1949.

Section 3. Provision of disposable menstrual products.

The following entities shall provide disposable menstrual

products at no cost and make the disposable menstrual products

available in restroom facilities in a convenient manner that

does not stigmatize any individuals seeking the disposable

menstrual products:

(1) A provider of temporary housing assistance located

in this Commonwealth, which shall include, but not be limited

to, shelters designated to provide temporary living

arrangements, including hotels or motels paid for by Federal,

State or local government programs for low-income individuals

or by charitable organizations, congregate shelters and

transitional housing or a provider of temporary housing

assistance that otherwise receives funding under the Federal

