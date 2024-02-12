Senate Bill 906 Printer's Number 1377
PENNSYLVANIA, February 12 - (3) A university under the jurisdiction of the State
System of Higher Education under Article XX-A of the Public
School Code of 1949.
"Correctional facility." A correctional institution as
defined under 61 Pa.C.S. § 5905(e) (relating to healthy birth
for incarcerated women). The term includes a privately owned
facility which has contracted with the Commonwealth, a county or
a municipality to house an inmate for purposes of carrying out a
sentence under the laws of this Commonwealth and operates within
the geographic boundaries of this Commonwealth.
"Disposable menstrual product." A product used by an
individual for use in connection with the menstrual cycle,
including, but not limited to, sanitary napkins, tampons, liners
and other similar products.
"School entity." As defined under section 121 of the Public
School Code of 1949.
Section 3. Provision of disposable menstrual products.
The following entities shall provide disposable menstrual
products at no cost and make the disposable menstrual products
available in restroom facilities in a convenient manner that
does not stigmatize any individuals seeking the disposable
menstrual products:
(1) A provider of temporary housing assistance located
in this Commonwealth, which shall include, but not be limited
to, shelters designated to provide temporary living
arrangements, including hotels or motels paid for by Federal,
State or local government programs for low-income individuals
or by charitable organizations, congregate shelters and
transitional housing or a provider of temporary housing
assistance that otherwise receives funding under the Federal
