At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey delivered the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. (Video credit: WSFA Channel 12)
Governor Kay Ivey Delivers 2024 State of the State Address
News Provided By
February 13, 2024, 06:20 GMT
You just read:
Governor Kay Ivey Delivers 2024 State of the State Address
News Provided By
February 13, 2024, 06:20 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.