SEN NANCY TO ONATE: REVEAL PIRMA'S ORG CHART

Senator Nancy Binay on Tuesday urged the leadership of the People's Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action (PIRMA) to reveal their group's organizational structure, as she noted that this was required for an endeavor of such magnitude as a People's Initiative campaign.

"Maybe just for submission, kasi for this type of initiative kailangan may organizational chart, 'di ba? So maybe we can ask Mr. [Noel] Oñate or Atty. [Anthony] Abad, ano po ba ang organizational setup ninyo pagdating dito sa People's Initiative. For example, dito sa Caloocan, sa NCR: a certain proponent, Jose Isagani M. Gonzales, miyembro ba ng grupo n'yo itong si Gonzales?

"Ito bang mga nag-submit na 211 sa Comelec, bahagi ba sila ng organizational charts ng -hindi ko alam kung proper pang tawaging PIRMA because PIRMA does not exist, 'di ko alam kung anong bagong pangalan n'yo. May ganun ba kayong organizational setup?" Binay asked during the resumption of the hearing of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation on People's Initiative efforts.

Binay expressed interest over PIRMA's org chart as she reiterated that a PI campaign could not be undertaken without a working organization.

"Itong People's Initiative hindi ito ganun kadali, kailangan mayroong organization na nabuo para maging successful itong People's Initiative," she said.

Meanwhile, Atty. Alex Avisado, Oñate's counsel, said that Atty. Red Tuazon, who is in charge of operations for PIRMA who was unable to attend the hearing, would be able to answer all questions on PIRMA personnel and volunteers.

"Mr. Oñate po kasi hindi naman niya kilala ang mga tao on the field, but the operations group would be able to answer all your questions po," Avisado said.

Oñate, lead convenor of PIRMA, the group behind the "EDSA-pwera" ad, previously said that he was not acquainted with Tuazon.