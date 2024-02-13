PRESS RELEASE – ADB OPENS NEW LOCATION FOR ITS OFFICE IN SAMOA TO BOOST DEVELOPMENT COORDINATION

SAMOA, February 13 - APIA, SAMOA (13 February 2024) – Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Scott Morris together with Samoa’s Finance Minister and ADB Governor Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai today opened the new premises for ADB’s Samoa Pacific Country Office (PCO) in Samoa’s Central Bank.

“For almost 60 years, ADB has been assisting Samoa to achieve its development goals,” said Mr. Morris. “The new office will boost ADB’s responsiveness to the development needs of the country and will bolster our already strong working relationship with the government.”

The Samoa PCO deepens our partnership with ADB and allows us to be more responsive to the development needs of the Samoan people,” said Minister Vaai. “We look forward to continuing support from ADB particularly in the areas of renewable energy, land and maritime transport, health, and disaster resilience.”

ADB’s work with Samoa is focuses on infrastructure development and policy reforms, strengthening its climate resilience and support to private enterprises. ADB’s Samoa PCO plays an integral role in this work.

Samoa is a founding member of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 1966 and to date, ADB has committed 147 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $484.3 million to Samoa. Cumulative loan and grant disbursements to Samoa amount to $320.61 million. These were financed by concessional ordinary capital resources, the Asian Development Fund, and other special funds.

Maria Melei is the Senior Country Officer of ADB’s Samoa PCO.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

SOURCE – Asian Development Bank

Photos by Government of Samoa (Peseta Tusiga Taofiga)

