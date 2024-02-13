CBP, MWAA Kick Off Global Entry Enrollment on Departure at Washington Dulles International Airport

STERLING, Va. – Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will start offering interviews to conditionally approved Global Entry applicants departing the United States from Washington Dulles International Airport.

Dulles becomes the nation’s first airport to offer Global Entry “Enrollment on Departure.”

CBP now offers interviews to conditionally approved Global Entry applicants prior to boarding departing international flights at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Previously, the only options available to conditionally approved Global Entry applicants were to schedule an appointment at a Global Entry Enrollment Center, or to complete the interview through Enrollment on Arrival (EOA) at participating airports upon return to the U.S. from international travel.

“Customs and Border Protection is excited to partner with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to be the first airport in the nation to offer Global Entry Enrollment on Departure interviews. Conditionally approved applicants to CBP’s trusted traveler programs can now complete their interviews before boarding a flight leaving the United States. This is great news for those trying to schedule interviews to complete their membership into this critically acclaimed trusted traveler program” said Marc E. Calixte, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

CBP’s Enrollment on Departure is located inside the B concourse at gate B41 in Dulles airport. CBP officers will staff this office from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. each day. Conditionally approved applicants should arrive earlier to Dulles airport to allow ample time to complete this interview process before their international flight departs.

In addition to the travel document, such as passport, the conditionally approved applicant will need a physical document providing evidence of residency, for example a driver's license, mortgage statement, rental payment statement, utility bill, or other document that shows a current address. This is not required for minors. Interested applicants will also need to possess an airline ticket proving their international flight.

CBP's Enrollment on Departure office is located across from gate B41 at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Enrollment on Departure is not available for travelers departing Dulles airport on domestic flights.

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival to the United States. Global Entry members submit their U.S. admissions on touchless portals or on CBP’s new Global Entry mobile application. Last year, over 14.8 million trusted travelers used the Global Entry touchless portals and Global Entry mobile app upon arrival to the United States. The Global Entry program currently has over 12.7 million members and is operational at 77 U.S. airports, including 14 CBP Preclearance locations.

CBP processed 3.8 million applications to trusted traveler programs last year, a new record. To learn more about Global Entry and other CBP trusted traveler programs, please visit www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.

