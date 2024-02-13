MPD Seeks a Suspect Involved in a Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the community’s help in identifying and locating a man involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 6:23 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/3oIh3NRhiI0

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 240018071

