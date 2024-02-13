Submit Release
MPD Investigating a Homicide in Northwest DC

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest, DC.

 

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson of Southeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24022036

